Solomon Dalung, a former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, said he has promised President Bola Tinubu that his government would be defeated in 2027, even if his son, Seyi Tinubu, is appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dalung, while speaking during an interview on New Central on Friday, said President Tinubu’s administration has declared war on Nigerians and weaponised poverty.

According to him, the only way to rescue Nigeria is for political leaders in opposition parties to join the newly formed coalition on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and confront the APC government in the 2027 elections.

He said, “Nigerians should buckle up for 2027 because the battle line has been drawn. The government of President Bola Tinubu has declared war against the Nigerian people. The government has weaponized poverty, hunger and hardship, and has popularised corruption, impunity and injustice.

“The only option we have now is to align with the coalition movement, to reposition ourselves and confront the government in 2027.”

The ex-minister is confident that the president will be defeated in the next general election, adding that even if his relatives are in positions that could influence the outcome of the 2027 poll, his administration would still be voted out.

“Like I promised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, even if the 36 state governors defect to the APC and he appoints his son, Seyi Tinubu as the chairman of INEC, and maybe he will appoint his wife, the chief justice of Nigeria and INEC will be the last institution to decamp, he will be defeated in 2027,” Dalung said.

Recall that opposition politicians recently launched the ADC as their political platform ahead of the 2027 election.

The party parades some of Nigeria’s political heavyweights, including former state governors, former lawmakers, and former ministers.

Vanguard News