2027: Tinubu ‘ll not be blackmailed on re-election, TYF admonishes Northern leaders

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group Think Yoruba First, TYF, has called on Northern leaders to desist from bullying President Bola Tinubu using his re-election in 2027 as a threat.



In a statement, the group’s Public Relations Officer, Ogbeni Oluwole Lewis, accused the former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, of mischievously declaring that President Tinubu is favouring the South in terms of federal projects and benefits. The group posited that it’s also an attempt to railroad Asiwaju into doing his bidding.



He said, “The former governor of Kano State cum minister, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, mischievously declared in his native language that President Bola Tinubu was significantly favouring the South in terms of federal projects and benefits. Not only is his claim laughable, but it’s also an attempt to railroad Asiwaju into doing his bidding.



“It is a fact that Asiwaju has kicked off the biggest ever highway project in Northern history with the flag-off of the 1000 km Sokoto-Badagry highway. At 1000 km, no project in the South matches it.



“Other notable projects include Sokoto-Zamfara-Katsina-Kaduna Road, 275 km dualised, ₦824 billion; Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road, 350 km dualised, ₦764 billion; and Jigawa-Katsina-Kano Northern Bypass, 49 km. One is tempted to ask if Dr. Rabiu was referring to Northern Nigeria or Cameroun.



“It’s also an incontrovertible fact that the Northwest controls the highest number of ministries under this government, while students of Northern origin have gotten at least 60% of the NELFUND student loans. The logical question to ask is, is Dr. Kwankwaso referring to his personal firms not getting government patronage or his relatives being neglected for appointments?



“Where were leaders like ‘RMK’ when Katsina alone dominated Federal agencies and Northerners controlled 70% of board secretariats under the previous government?



“Not a single Northerner complained about the Kano-Maradi rail despite it being a high-risk but low-reward investment; we all know why, don’t we? It’s clear that statements like this are meant to put pressure on the Yoruba president to award 80% of projects and juicy appointments to the North. This will never happen!



“We want to strongly warn Northern leaders to stop bullying the President using his re-election as a threat. Asiwaju never threatened President Buhari once in 8 years despite his sacrifices towards actualising the Northern Presidency. We will not sit and allow any region benefiting from the goodwill and revenue from Yorubaland to put the President under unfair pressure because he is seeking re-election.



“Please, do not make Yorubas regret our selflessness to keep the North afloat monthly. We will not exchange our pride and dignity for votes that are not even guaranteed.”