2027 takeover not a joke — Imoke declares as ADC coalition rallies in Calabar

…Says Nigerians driven by hopelessness, APC has failed the people

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

CALABAR — Former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, has declared that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its coalition partners are serious about taking over power in the 2027 general elections, saying Nigerians’ growing sense of hopelessness is fueling a national movement for change.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting of the ADC in Calabar on Thursday, Imoke said preparations are already in top gear to take the coalition’s political activities to the next level, adding that attempts to discredit the alliance will eventually fail.

“We are not joking about the takeover in 2027. No amount of propaganda can stop the coalition,” he said.

Imoke addressed concerns about perceived divisions within the coalition, including skepticism over the possibility of unity between key political figures such as Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. He insisted that such fears are unfounded.

“All the propaganda that Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will not agree will not stand—they will agree. All the talks about El-Rufai, Amaechi and other matters will be sorted out,” Imoke stated.

He described the coalition’s rising momentum as a reflection of citizens’ disillusionment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing widespread hopelessness and economic hardship.

“We are in a situation where we are faced with hopelessness. That hopelessness has made many Nigerians begin to look for something different,” he said. “The calibre of stakeholders driving this movement is also a strong factor.”

Also speaking at the event, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Usani Uguru Usani, echoed Imoke’s sentiments, accusing the APC of failing to live up to the promises it made to Nigerians during its rise to power.

“Today’s Nigeria is not an imagination—it is a sad reality,” he said. “At the time we were trying to build up the APC, people saw us as madmen, but we overcame. Now, we are seeing the consequences of a party that failed to fulfill its promises.”

Usani, who dumped the APC before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, said political players must rally around structures like the ADC coalition that offer credible alternatives.

“In politics, if you don’t have an anchor or umbrella, you are wasting your time. But we are privileged to have Senator Liyel Imoke at the centre, and we say we will work with you,” he added.

The meeting was attended by several former and current members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), indicating potential cross-party collaboration within the broader coalition. Notable attendees included Senator Gershom Bassey, Hon. Bassey Ewa, and Hon. Eta Mbora, among others.