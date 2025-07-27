2027: Stakeholders root for Tinubu, Ambode comeback

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Coordinator of the Epe Division Stakeholders Forum, Mr. Adewale Kazeem, has called on residents across all divisions to rally support for the re-election of incumbent President Bola Tinubu and return of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as the next governor of Lagos State in the 2027 elections.

Speaking in Epe during a consultative meeting with political and community leaders at the weekend, Kazeem, said Ambode’s leadership brought visible transformation to Lagos, particularly in infrastructure, public service delivery, and inclusive governance.

He described the former governor as, “a visionary leader whose developmental strides continue to speak for him.

According to Kazeem, “Lagos deserves a forward-thinking and people-oriented leader like Akinwunmi Ambode, who served with integrity, transparency, and exceptional performance in his first term in office.

“The time has come for Lagosians to rewrite the story of our state by supporting his return to the seat of power in 2027.”

He further noted that Ambode’s achievements, especially in Epe, remain unmatched, adding that his return would guarantee renewed progress for the state’s economic and social development.

Kazeem also threw his weight behind President Tinubu’s second term bid, praising his administration’s efforts in stabilizing the economy, driving infrastructural expansion, and restoring Nigeria’s global standing.

“President Tinubu’s reforms are beginning to yield positive results. His second term is crucial to consolidating these gains and completing ongoing national projects. We urge Nigerians to give him the needed support to finish strong,” he added.

The Epe Division Stakeholders Forum reaffirmed its commitment to mobilizing grassroots support across Lagos State in the coming months, promising a robust campaign for both Ambode and President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.