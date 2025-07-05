2027: S’South APC stakeholders endorse Tinubu, Eno, others

President Bola Tinubu

The South-South stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, adopted President Bola Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The stakeholders also adopted the governors of Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Delta, and Edo as the sole candidates of the party during their respective governorship elections.

The Leader of the House of Representatives, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, moved a motion for the adoption of the communique and was seconded by Sen. Adams Oshiomhole.

Reading the communiqué, Victor Giadom, APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), said the zone’s decision to support Tínubu was for his transformational leadership and agenda.

He also lauded the president for the creation of the South-South Development Commission and the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal road.

Giadom applauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for making the zone proud by supporting President Tínubu and his infrastructural transformation of the FCT.

He appealed to the governors of Bayelsa and Rivers to join the APC.

In his speech, the acting national chairman of the APC, Alhaji Ali Dalori, commended the leadership of the party in the zone for organising the meeting.

Dalori, who formally welcomed the governor of Akwa-Ibom to the party, added that the President Tinubu-led government has no intention to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Also speaking, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said that the entire zone will soon come under the control of the APC.

He hinted that the governors Siminialayi Fubara and Duoye Diri of Rivers and Bayelsa, respectively, might soon join the party.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Gov. Okpebholo noted that the South-South zone was gradually getting its footing, in terms of good governance, with the support of President Tínubu.

Present at the meeting were Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Governors Umo Eno of Akwa-Ibom, Bassey Edet of Cross River, and Monday Okpebholo of Edo, while Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta was represented by his deputy, Monday Onyeme.

Others include the ministers from the geopolitical zone, federal and state lawmakers on the platform of the APC, and political appointees. (NAN)