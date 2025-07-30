— Targets 90% of votes for Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Independent campaign group, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) Continuity Project, in Ondo State, has said that the six states in the South West would mobilises massively for the re- election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Director General of the group, in the state, Pastor Femi Agagu, said in Akure, the state capital that the present administration has been fair to the region and there is need to reciprocate in 2027.

Agagu, said that “we will have more than enough landmark achievements to flaunt and boast about when we begin our campaign tours.

“In the 2023 presidential election, Ondo State gave Tinubu 67%, our goal in PBAT is for APC to deliver 90% of the total votes cast in 2027.

“Ondo states will still maintain the frontrunner role that we played in 2023. What we want to do differently is that we will not go out to confront people. We will go out to appeal and explain what the present administration has done across the country.

Speaking on what the state has benefitted under the President Tinubu’s administration, the Director General said that “For several years, those of us who are from Ondo South, there was no light for almost 15 years.

“It was when President Tinubu got to power, that the transmission station in the long Erinje was completed and since then, the situation of life there has been, transformed positivity

” If you are coming to Akure from between Ore, Ondo and Akure, you will see the dualization road that is going on there.

“Also, the road between Akure and Ikere is currently being dualized. It is when President Tinubu became president that all of these happened.

“There are several other things that the federal government is doing that we can showcase when elections come.

“In terms of appointments, I think Ondo State has received its first federal appointment. Ondo is one of the very few states that has two substantive Ministers. The Minister of Interior and Minister of Youth Affairs.

“The managing director of the Bank of Industry is from ondo State. The NDDC never had an executive director from ondo State until now.

“There are several things that Tinubu State has done for us in Ondo State. If he’s reelected for another four years, he will do more for the people of Ondo State.

Agagu said that PBAT Continuity Project is a serious minded support group that will work with existing structures of the party.

“We shall take this gospel to all nooks and crannies of the state, reaching out to different segments of the society. We will team up with the traditional institutions, work with women groups, get through to artisans, seek students’ support and reach out to various unions and associations.

He said that “We are very optimistic that with a good product like Tinubu, our job of mobilising Ondo State people will not be too hard.We are not unaware of the difficult times that Nigerians are experiencing since the removal of fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023.

“We are equally in the know of the far-reaching implications of the tough economic policies implemented by President Tinubu. But let’s put politics aside. Even the worst critic of this administration will agree that Tinubu has engendered remarkable improvements in our economy.

“Recently, Nigeria announced an unprecedented GDP growth of 153.83% following a comprehensive rebasing exercise in 2024. The nation’s GDP has jumped from $243 billion to a staggering “$372.8 billion”, positioning Nigeria as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

” This epic turnaround reflects not just statistical adjustments but a fundamental transformation in Nigeria’s economic landscape. ushering in a new era of prosperity, opportunity, and optimism. Debt reduction is a further illustration of monumental improvements in our economy.

“The United States of America’s debt skyrocketed to $36.7 trillion, and the American Government gets donations from citizens to reduce its debt profile.

The Director General added that The United Kingdom is facing a debt crisis that has culminated in budget deficit of £20.7 billion, with a huge debt portfolio. Germany, the biggest economy in Europe is clutching at straws with a €118.8 billion budget deficit.

“What is the situation in Nigeria under President Tinubu? Our national debt has crashed from the $113.7 billion he inherited from his predecessor, late President Mohammadu Buhari to $97.1 billion. Yet the administration is building massive infrastructure across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu’s tax reform is unarguably one of the boldest attempts by any government to support the weak, create jobs, encourage business growth and stimulate a boom in foreign investment in the Nigerian economy.

“Well, campaign has not started. So, we won’t bore you with an inexhaustible list of unprecedented achievements of President Tinubu.

“But I can assure you that we will have more than enough landmark achievements to flaunt and boast about when we begin our campaign tours.

The group members in the state include the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Southwest, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke,

Rt Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin, Wale Akinterinwa, the first female SSG in the state, Princess Oladunni Odu, and two former information commissioner, Mr Yemi Olowolabi and Mrs Tola Awoh, Chief Demola ljabiyi amongst others as members.