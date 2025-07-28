2027: South East group raises N200m to buy APC presidential form for Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A leading South-East support group, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has announced the allocation of ₦200 million to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form and support campaign logistics for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

The move signals a strong political push from the region and reflects the group’s firm support for Tinubu’s leadership.

The announcement was made at the inauguration and empowerment event of the Imo State chapter of SERHA, held over the weekend.

The event drew political stakeholders, community leaders, and supporters from across the South-East.

Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, the National Coordinator of SERHA, delivered the keynote speech, reaffirming the group’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As ambassadors of Renewed Hope, we are tasked with working tirelessly towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. Today, we present a cheque of ₦200 million for the purchase of the presidential nomination form and associated logistics,” Enwere stated.

He praised Tinubu’s leadership, citing improvements in infrastructure, education, and inclusive governance, which he said the group would continue to promote in the region.

Enwere also highlighted several federal initiatives benefiting the South-East, including the recently approved $3 billion Eastern Rail Line project. He described it as the largest federal infrastructure investment in the region’s history, expected to boost trade, lower transport costs, and address the longstanding sense of marginalisation.

“This railway development is a game-changer for the South-East,” he said.

He further celebrated the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which he described as a major step towards regional growth, road development, and erosion control.

“These initiatives show that the federal government is committed to the growth of our region,” he added.

Enwere paid tribute to regional figures such as the late Chief Sam Mbakwe and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, while also commending Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for his developmental efforts under the 3R Agenda.

He announced that SERHA would begin a tour of all 95 local government areas and 2,344 wards in the South-East from August, to mobilise grassroots support for Tinubu’s re-election.

“This is the turn of Southern Nigeria to complete our eight years. The people of the South-East will not back down to ensure Tinubu’s victory in 2027,” Enwere declared.

The event also featured the distribution of empowerment items including motorcycles, mini buses, sewing machines, hairdressing kits, and cash support to local residents, aimed at encouraging self-reliance and community development.