2027: S/East group vows to ensure re-election of Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Vincent Ujumadu

A group, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda, SERHA, has vowed to mobilise voters in the South East to vote massively for President Bola Tinubu to ensure his re-election in 2027.

National coordinator of SERHA, Belusochukwu Enwere, said at the inauguration of the Anambra State branch of the group in Awka, explained that the objective of the group is to promote President Tinubu’s vision at the grassroots level in the South East.

He said, “We have seen a lot of people who will work with us in Anambra State. As ambassadors of the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are working to ensure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

“We have carried out empowerment programmes in the zone to showcase the positive initiatives of President Tinubu in the South East through the South East Development Commission.

“His administration is committed to improving the lives of the people of South East to enable them to enjoy the benefits of democracy through the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Enwere said that while there is still much work to be done to meet the people’s expectations, President Tinubu’s determination to lead Nigeria to greatness is evident.

The secretary of the group, Professor Frank Anaeto, explained that the group is not a political party, but a movement and a pressure group established in the six geopolitical zones of the country, mainly to ensure continuity of the President.

According to him, no single person owns the group, assuring that nobody will hijack it.

“We want people who are non-partisan to join the group and be empowered. We have got the share of the South East and we have already been to Ebonyi, Enugu and Abia states, and we are now in Anambra”, he said.

Anaeto urged the people of the South East to emphasise what will unite them, rather than what will divide them.

“We are not interested in how much money you have or your family background or your position in any political party. We should listen to diverse opinions to enable us to make informed decisions in 2027”, he stated..

In his speech, the Anambra State coordinator of SERHA, Comrade Chukwudum Muonagolu, urged the people of the state not to be left behind in the journey of President Tinubu to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

He listed some of the president’s achievements to include the establishment of youth empowerment through digital innovation that has trained 500,000 youths to create sustainable employment opportunities and develop human capital through skills acquisition.

During the inauguration, over 1000 people were empowered with cash and other items.