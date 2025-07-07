2027: Reject politicians who failed to deliver 2023 promises – NNPP urges Nigerians

By Adeola Badru

The southwest leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on voters to avoid supporting any political party or politician that has not fulfilled their electoral promises from the 2023 elections.

In a statement released yesterday, Ajadi emphasised the importance of scrutinising the commitments made by political parties in the lead-up to the 2027 general election.

He urged the electorate to assess what these parties have accomplished over the past two years as a basis for their voting decisions, stressing that the current reality reflected a stark contrast, with many citizens now facing increased hardship.

The NNPP chieftain criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing to deliver on its promises, stating, “While the APC promised a better life for the people, the reality is that many have been reduced to begging and are living in misery.”

Ajadi urged voters to critically evaluate the performance of political parties and their representatives before casting their ballots in 2027.

“Political parties pledged to improve the lives of Nigerians, yet they have exacerbated their struggles over the past two years,” he remarked.

Ajadi highlighted the APC’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which raised expectations among Nigerians, only for many to experience a decline in their quality of life due to economic challenges.

“The party claimed it would uplift the poor, yet it has instead suffocated them, leaving the average Nigerian in a state of hopelessness. Workers’ wages are insufficient to meet basic living standards.”

He also criticised the recent removal of fuel subsidies, which, without alternative support measures, has made fuel prices unaffordable for many.

Ajadi pointed out the negative ripple effects this has had on the economy, resulting in a devaluation of the Naira.

“It is shameful that the Naira has lost value compared to the CFA used in neighbouring Francophone West African countries,” he added.

The politician, however, urged the government to take urgent action to stabilise the economy and enhance the value of the naira against other global currencies.