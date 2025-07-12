By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill is a politician, filmmaker, businessman and Chairman, Board of Trustees BoT of the University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association. A protege of both former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu, the Kalabari Prince had in 2022 resigned from active partisan politics in order to focus on other interests. In this interview, he speaks on the chances of the anti-Tinubu coalition ahead of the 2027 election as well as the state of emergency and peace efforts in Rivers state.

Can you give us a midterm assessment of President Tinubu’s administration?

You want to use me to write news? No need to waste your time. My opinion doesn’t matter. When I was a lot younger, I used to think it was important to be heard. Now that I am wiser, I have slowly come to realize it is more important just to observe.

There is a reason we have got two eyes and two ears, but just a single mouth. What I will say is hard decisions have been made that are bound to result in difficult times, so Nigerians will have to decide if the pains were worth it.

But the truth is, that decision is not for another two years, so there is no need to fuss just yet. Both sides still have time. In the meantime, I will get to work on my alumni activities. I have celebrated alumni like President Goodluck Jonathan, Governors Rotimi Amaechi, Nyesom Wike, Sim Fubara, Alex Otti, Duoye Diri and others to work with. So if you permit me, I will be focused on this new role and leave the active politics to politicians.

Someone recently said he would score Tinubu A1 in Politics but F9 in governance. Do you think that is justified?

My friends, those who know my history know that both President Tinubu and Vice President Atiku taught me the basics in politics and both handed me over to Amaechi. They also taught me the basics of governance. I was a very keen student and understudied both at every opportunity. All I will say is, don’t underestimate them. I wish they were on the same team. What Atiku did at the national level to enshrine governance and what Tinubu did at the state level, are worthy of careful study.

Two years on, I would advise against scoring Mr President just yet. His key reforms were and still are very painful, but they were also necessary. Before the next election we will see if they have worked. A game is not won or lost at half time. Where the President might have a problem is . . . he knows Nigerians too well. They are docile, mouthy and full of hot air. They love life too much. So he knows they can win Gold at the Olympics if complaining was a sport. I hope he doesn’t underestimate them. It takes just 20% of the people to do 80% of the work. I know my mentors listen.

You were at various times close to Tinubu, Atiku and Amaechi. Today, Atiku and Amaechi have teamed up in ADC, against Tinubu. Where does this leave you?

Here (pointing to his chair). I will be right here. They taught me well. I am my own man, just like they are their own men. All politics is local. I am where I chose to be. I did not vote for either of them in 2023 and if in 2027, neither of them is able to motivate me and my team with ideas, we will not vote for either of them again. You see, Nigeria’s problem is not what we think it is.

Everyone looks primarily at who is the President, but I see things differently. That is only a fraction of it. Currently, neither APC, PDP nor even ADC seem to get it. The way they are going, it will be business as usual. If it is business as usual, that benefits the APC. I will be here until I am motivated to do otherwise. That is Newton’s first law of motion. Twice, I heard Dele Momodu quoting Newton’s laws of motion wrongly. I am an engineer so I don’t have that luxury.

I will remain where I am unless acted upon by a force to do otherwise. That is why I resigned from active party politics. I am tired of doing the same thing and expecting different results because someone versed in analogue politics says so. My inertia can only be moved by conviction.

There are those who are of the opinion that the ADC would only give Tinubu a good fight, if Atiku voluntarily drops his presidential ambition and allow the party take the slot to the South. What is your take on this?

For ADC to make the impact they are hoping, they would need to do a whole lot better than what I have seen so far, even with Atiku.

I expect that they know that. It is two years in and the President is probably at his most vulnerable, yet if you ask the average voter, they aren’t certain the coalition has what it takes to make Nigeria greater. They know what they are against, but what are they for? It is early days, so let us watch and see if things evolve. For now, I see too many gaps. They will need to add to their numbers. Not discourage anyone. Especially Atiku.

As for dropping his presidential ambition, I feel sorry for him and for Tinubu, my two fathers in politics. People want to replace them, but don’t know how. Why would Atiku drop years of political capital and stand in the background when he fancies his chances to win a ticket and run? Give him a good reason or beat him in a primary. It is democracy, it is supposed to be difficult. This is not the time for microwave politics. When it was Obasanjo, we wanted him out, when it was Jonathan, we wanted him out, when it was Buhari we wanted him out, now it is Tinubu, we want him out too.

In all of this recurring illness, nobody still sees that the problem isn’t who is the President. They should continue.

You have stayed away from active politics for quiet some time now, focusing instead on business development and film making. Ahead of the 2027 general election, will you be aligning with any of the groups?

I have always maintained that politics is too important to be left to politicians and I still stand by it. But for now, I have the American Hospital Dubai, my new movie 77 and my new role as the BOT Chairman of the University of Port Harcourt alumni to focus on. Not to talk of my business interests.

So my hands are full. But both my state, regional and national friends in politics are watching what is going on with keen interest. When we see the beginnings of seriousness, we will rise up.

I listened to a man on Arise TV the other day representing the LND and for the first time I heard the embers of a difference. But alas the old adage my father taught me still rings true; “Don’t believe in your breakfast until you have eaten it.”

Some, including Gov. Fubara say the emergency rule in Rivers was necessary and it actually saved the day. What is your take on this?

They are right. Where we were heading would have rocked the very roots and foundations of this country. One or two things could have been done differently, but that is with the benefit of hindsight. Was it legal, constitutional or even sound strategy? That can be argued by those who have the two mouths I talked about earlier. I am not blessed with that privilege.

I think it was a tactical move done out of necessity. A doctrine of necessity, if you like. But I don’t have all the facts that those who took the decision had. National security is not Monday night football analysis.

What do you make of the recent peace process between FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara?

I am happy there is relative peace. It is what I prayed for. I have not given any detailed interview on Rivers politics for a while, because I wanted to be free of the drama, but last month I spoke on it during a radio programme and said what I told the Governor the first chance I got. It was during the build up to the King’s funeral. I said, “Do not let anybody come between you and Wike.”

During the live radio programme I said it again. We need peace. The state needs peace and there is no reason for father and son not to make peace. Sim should go and reach out to Wike and Wike should accept him like the Governor that he is. I didn’t vote for Sim, but he is there courtesy of other people’s sweat. It is worth acknowledging it.

Away from politics, you have been involved in movie production and recently, one of your movies premiered at the international level. Would you want to share the experience.

Yes, ten years after we made “76” the movie based on the real life events of the coup of the same year that led to the assassination of Gen. Murtala Muhammed, we have made “77”. This time we weaved it around the real life events of the FESTAC 77 event hosted in Nigeria. It was meant to be held in 1976, but was delayed because of the coup. We wanted it to get international attention just like its prequel and what better stage to do that than the Cannes Film Festival in France, the No. 1 showcase for the global film industry. The DG, Nigerian Film Corporation wanted to put the Nigerian best foot forward and we were very happy to give him 77 to do just that. Nuhu Ali stood by us.

I want to give credit to the Minister of Culture and Tourism who attended the Festival and added colour to the event with her team, a first for Nigeria. Afrexim Bank were also a very instrumental asset to the core success of the occasion. It was a filmmaker’s dream and when we talk about the government acting as an enabler or facilitator, this is what we mean. I pray that this will continue.

Now we have secured key partners who will help us take 77 to greater heights and hopefully later this year we will bring 77 to screens around the world. Venice, Toronto, Berlin, London, Atlanta, Houston, LA, Abuja, Lagos and of course Port Harcourt. There is money in entertainment, if you appreciate that firewood comes before heat.

