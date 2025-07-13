2027: Presidency may use courts to sabotage ADC’s momentum – David Mark warns

David Mark.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has raised the alarm over alleged plans by the current administration to use the courts to derail the party’s rising momentum.

He issued the warning in Abuja during a visit by the ADC’s National Legal Support Group, led by Abdullahi Abdurrahman.

During the meeting, Abdurrahman disclosed that at least 310 lawyers have volunteered to defend the party in all ongoing and future legal cases across Nigeria.

He said the legal team has representation in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and is fully mobilised to tackle any legal challenges the ADC may face.

The party’s legal team includes prominent legal figures such as the ADC’s Legal Adviser, Barrister Peter Oyewole; former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and former Edo State Governor and legal scholar, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor.

“We are prepared to handle any case that may arise against ADC anywhere in the country,” Abdurrahman said.

He added that the lawyers believe in the ability of the current leadership to transform the party and make a meaningful contribution to national development.

Abdurrahman also praised Senator Mark’s integrity and urged him to use his experience and statesmanship to guide the ADC to national prominence. He called on the party’s Legal Adviser to provide necessary documents and updates on legal matters to help the team work effectively.

In response, Barrister Oyewole assured the group that all legal protocols surrounding the recent coalition that birthed the new ADC were properly followed.

“There is no cause for alarm,” he stated.

Senator Mark, however, expressed concern about possible legal threats.

“ADC is the party to beat in 2027. The current administration may attempt to use the courts to frustrate our momentum,” he warned.

He urged Nigerians to support the ADC as a credible and patriotic alternative to lead the country forward.

Mark also commended the legal team for their dedication, encouraging them to remain alert and proactive as the party positions itself as a strong contender in the next general elections.

With a growing grassroots presence and a formidable legal structure, the ADC says it is ready to defend its vision and engage in the 2027 political contest.