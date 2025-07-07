2027: Power blocs may crash ADC if…– Nwosu warns

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The immediate past National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Ralph Nwosu, has warned that the newly formed opposition coalition under the party’s banner could collapse under the weight of clashing interests and political power blocs if not properly managed ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on TVC’s flagship programme FCT Brief on Monday, Nwosu, who now chairs the party’s Integrity Committee, said the coalition marks a bold step towards rescuing Nigeria, but its success depends on discipline, shared values, and a strong commitment to reform.

“We’re in a political climate where it seems that if you’re corrupt and have stolen public funds, all you need to do is switch parties and your sins are forgotten. Is this the kind of legacy we want to leave for the next generation?” Nwosu asked.

He clarified that the resignation of the ADC’s national executive members was not abrupt but followed over a year of discussions, involving more than 12 National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings.

These, he said, were properly documented and included consultations with all state chairmen.

“All state chairmen were involved. We had more than 12 NEC meetings, the motions were documented, and the process was supported. People shouldn’t judge us based on what is happening in other parties, the legislature, or the villa,” he said.

Responding to allegations that the ADC platform was sold to powerful politicians, Nwosu insisted his commitment to the party and Nigeria was never about money.

“I’ve invested billions of naira in this party since it began because I believed the political system was failing in leadership. My children studied at the best universities; Imperial College, Stanford, Columbia, yet they can’t come back to Nigeria. Do you think I would trade their future for money?” he said.

On the decision to step aside for new leadership figures with long political histories, Nwosu backed the appointments of former Senate President David Mark and former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

“Senator Mark is a man of dignity, discipline, and commitment. His leadership reflects these values. Aregbesola is one of the simplest and most integrity-driven individuals you’ll meet,” Nwosu said.

He stressed that the coalition is not a platform for political opportunism, but for genuine reform. To support this, all aspirants will attend retreats where they will reflect on their political journeys and past mistakes.

“Anyone who wants to run for any position, whether for president or any other office, has agreed to attend these retreats. We’ll confront our past mistakes and the erosion of values,” he explained.

Nwosu revealed that former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Ibrahim Kashim have been tasked with assembling the best Nigerian experts to facilitate the retreats.

These events are scheduled to take place in Nigeria within the next three to six months, and will culminate in the launch of the party’s core values and manifesto.

He also addressed concerns from members of the Obidient movement, many of whom believe that Peter Obi must emerge as the coalition’s presidential candidate or they may withhold their support.

“We have many potential candidates: Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar, and others. Even if none of them becomes the candidate, our manifesto will remain the foundation of our movement,” Nwosu said.

He reiterated that the ADC is not a special-purpose vehicle for any one person, but a values-driven party focused on long-term national transformation.

“Even if I were elected president tomorrow, Nigeria would be different because we’re committed to a new path,” he declared.

Nwosu said his future role will be to safeguard the party’s moral direction. He vowed to mobilise support or resistance depending on how the party upholds its core principles.

“If necessary, I will mobilise 37.5 million votes to elect the next president. I will also mobilise 40 to 50 million votes to remove anyone who deviates from our values,” he said.

ADC not discussing presidential ticket yet – Bolaji Abdullahi

Commenting further on concerns from the Obidient movement, ADC’s Interim National Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, told Vanguard that the party is not currently engaged in talks about who will get the presidential ticket.

His response seemed aimed at calming expectations among coalition supporters, including the Obidients.

“We’re not having any of those conversations right now. That will come later. For now, we’re focused on building up the party to offer Nigerians a viable alternative,” Abdullahi said.

ADC presidential aspirants to face internal contest – Source

However, a senior party source told Vanguard that the ADC is determined to avoid the internal collapse seen in older parties by insisting on competitive internal processes and accountability.

“We want internal competition to bring out the best candidates. A party that avoids competition internally will struggle in general elections.

“We’re not banking on voter frustration to win. We want to return to a political system where leaders are held accountable after elections and the party has the authority to discipline them,” the source said.