2027 polls: ADC won’t go far – Gbajabiamila

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday, described the adoption of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, by opposition leaders, as a healthy sign for democracy, but was pessimistic about the future and effectiveness of the coalition.

He, however, added that the move could promote broader political engagement across Nigeria’s multi-party system.

Gbajabiamila stated this during the Local Government Area Councilorship and Chairmanship election in Surulere, Lagos State.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at Elizabeth Fowler Memorial Primary School, he noted that a functioning democracy must accommodate opposition voices to prevent the risk of reverting to a one-party system.

He emphasised that the strength of any democracy lies in a vibrant and credible opposition that can hold the ruling party accountable.

Gbajabiamila said: “There has to be some level of opposition in a democracy.

“However, for whatever the coalition is worth, I am not sure where it will go — that is, if it will go anywhere.”

He reiterated that the presence of alternative voices in the political space was important for national progress and political maturity.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives also commended the peaceful conduct of the local government elections in Surulere.

He encouraged Nigerians to actively participate in the democratic process, noting that grassroots elections were key to good governance at the local level.

Backs full local government autonomy

Meanwhile, the President’s Chief of Staff said that local government autonomy is still being perfected for full implementation.

He said the Supreme Court’s ruling on local government autonomy was widely welcomed across Nigeria and represented a major step forward for grassroots governance.

“The challenge lies in execution and implementation. I believe that, in time, we will achieve full local government autonomy.

“That’s what we’re working towards. The Supreme Court’s pronouncement is law. In time, autonomy will be fully realised,” he said.

Expressing concern about low voter turnout across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in Lagos, he said: “There is generally low turnout so far, perhaps because many do not understand the importance of local government elections.”