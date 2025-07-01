2027: Our Governors are deceiving you – Igbo youths tell Tinubu, APC

…Celebrate Kanu’s Kenyan court victory

By Steve Oko

Igbo youths under the aegis of the All Igbo Youth Forum have told President Bola Tinubu that governors from the South East of Nigeria are deceiving the President and the ruling APC, as the youths from the region will determine the outcome of the 2027 presidential election and not the elected politicians

The youths said this at a press conference cum gathering to celebrate the recent legal victory of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Kenyan.

The youths numbering over 300 from different states in the South East gathered at Awka Hall, Unuahia, where they addressed a press conference before proceeding on a jubilant march on the streets chanting solidarity songs.

They, however, gave a condition for supporting the president come 202 the presidential election.

Recall that a Kenyan High Court sitting at Milimani, Nairobi, on June 26, declared Kanu’s abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria “illegal.”

The Court presided over by Hon. Justice E. C Mwita, declared that “the abduction, incommunicado detention, torture, and illegal transfer of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021 was unlawful, unconstitutional, and a gross violation of his fundamental human rights under Kenyan and international law.”

Finding the Kenyan Government and relevant agencies guilty over their complicity in Kanu’s ordeal, the Court awarded compensatory damages of 10 million Kenyan shillings in favour of Kanu.

Describing the Court judgement as “historic and a confirmation that Kanu did nothing to deserve unjust incarceration and continued prosecution”, the youths appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to heed various pleas for his release.

President General of All Igbo Youth Forum, and former Deputy Chairman of Unuahia North Local Government Area, Honourable Chinedum Obilor (Fayose Ohuhu), who spoke on behalf of the youths, said Kanu’s release or continued detention would determine whether or not Igbo youths would support Tinubu’s re-election bid.

He bluntly told the President “not to be deceived by empty assurances by Igbo political leaders”, declaring that Igbo youths will not vote for him nor the APC if Kanu does not regain his freedom.

Hon. Obilor said that contrary to claims by Igbo political leaders, Tinubu’s fate in South East and other Igbo-speaking states in 2027 would be decided by the youths.

He said, “Our Governors are deceiving you. Our Senators and House of Representatives members are deceiving you. They claim to be in charge, but they are not. We, the youths are the ones in charge of Igbo land.

” Come and work with the youths. But if you fail, what happened in the last election will happen again.”

Obilor said, “Kanu’s release is the highest need of Ndigbo”, adding that President Tinubu does not need to incentivise Igbo youths in 2027 to vote for him if only he would release Kanu for them.

” We want President Tinubu to release Kanu. If you do it, you don’t need to give us rice or money to vote for you in 2027. But if you don’t, we will negotiate with anyone willing to release him for us, irrespective of his tribe.

” Mr President, please listen to Igbo youths. Our leaders, including the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; Chief Mbazurike Amaechi, and others, pleaded for Kanu’s release, but the Federal Government did not heed their pleas. We want you to listen to Igbo youths now. If you do it for us, you will hear from us, but if you refuse to do it you will equally hear from us in the next election”.

The youths warned Igbo politicians to stop using Kanu’s name for their political gains, insisting that such an act will no longer be tolerated.

” Our political leaders have to listen to us because they are holding our mandate. And we can use our votes to remove them. We warn them to stop using Kanu’s name to play politics”.