2027: One term enough for any sincere leader to make impact – Obi

Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, says a four-year single term is enough for any serious and sincere leader to make impact in Nigeria.

Obi, in a statement issue by the Spokesman of Peter Obi Media Reports, Ibrahim Umar, on Monday in Abuja, also said that a single term of four years, particularly in 2027, would respect zoning and stabilise the polity.

“One term is enough to establish that good governance is possible, and if they can impact negatively on us for just two years, why won’t someone achieve a lot in four years?

“It’s also to respect the gentleman’s agreement of zoning, which has been a stabilising factor, even though it’s not in our constitution.

“I don’t need a day more than four years. I will show the direction of good governance.

“Two years can change it in a good direction. People want to get up and see a president who cares and shows compassion,” he said.

Obi, who reiterated his determination to run for the presidency again in 2027, said that he was qualified for the office.

“I’m going to contest for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I believe I am qualified for it,” he said.

On the possibility of his becoming a running mate to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election, Obi said: “This is not in play; nobody has ever discussed that.

“People assume so many things. Nobody has ever discussed with me whether I am going to be A, B or C.”

He also dispelled the speculations that he had left Labour Party, following his open support for the coalition which had adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on coalition with persons known to have played key roles in previous administrations, Obi explained that their experience was key to preventing the government he intends to form from failing.

“Their experience is critical. I can tell you one of the major companies in the world hired two people who had worked in failed companies because they can tell you why they failed.

“You need the experience of those who have failed and those who have succeeded in moving on, and I need everyone.

“It is a critical experience because they know what can fail a system and they know what was wrong with the system,” he said.