2027: Old Bende stakeholders disown Rep Ikwechgh’s endorsement of Gov. Otti

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A group of professionals from Old Bende zone in Abia State has debunked claims that stakeholders form the are had recently endorsed Governor Alex Otti for a second term.

It said at no time did the people of the area convene a meeting to even discuss the politics of 2027, not to talk of endorsing anyone for the governorship.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group, Old Bende Young Professionals, dismissed the purported endorsement of Otti by the member representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency, Hon. Mascot Ikwechegh, as “null and void” since it failed all democratic criteria.

In the statement signed by the President, Barr. Chima Charles Ogbonnaya, and the Secretary, Hon. Dike Chidozie Okwara, the group described those who participated in the event as impostors since they didn’t have the mandate of Old Bende people to take such a weighty decision.

According to the group, Hon. Ikwechegh abandoned his legislative duties of representing the people of Aba to dabble into a matter he clearly lacked the powers and capacity to address.

It noted that, in the first instance, the governorship should rightly be occupied by the people of Abia North in Old Bende come 2027, while a meeting is yet to be convened to deliberate on who the zone should support.

“What happened in Hon. Ikwechegh’s sitting room is a parody of the absurd. It was premature and presumptuous. If it were in the military, all those who attended that circus show should have been court-martialed,” the group averred.

The group fumed that, apart from the fact that Ikwechegh cannot speak for Old Bende, it would be preposterous for Old Bende people to endorse anyone outside their own sons and daughters.

“Old Bende has so many sons and daughters who are qualified to run for Governor in 2027. We have Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu, the current number six man in the country; we have Dr. Sampson Uche Ogah, a former Minister; we have Dr. Philips Nto, a former Commissioner and one-time Provost of Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu. We also have Elder Etigwe Uwa (SAN), a prominent lawyer from the zone. Chief Chikwe Udensi, Chief Chris, Bar. Ete Igwe, Nnenna Ukeje, Nkeiru Onyejiocha, etc., among other prominent and eminent sons and daughters who can run and win the governorship in 2027,” the group declared.

The Old Bende Young Professionals deplored the use of traditional rulers as pawns in the political chessboard and warned them to desist from being used by politicians with selfish agendas.

According to them, “While we acknowledge that there is hunger in the land, our traditional rulers should preserve their integrity and dignity by confining themselves to their cultural roles in society.”

The group advised Ikwechegh to also refrain from usurping the roles of Old Bende elders and concentrate on representing the people of Aba in the House of Representatives.