2027: Olawepo-Hashim returns to PDP, says party’ll beat APC

By Clifford Ndujihe

Despite raging challenges, former Presidential Candidate and Global Energy Executive, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would get its act together and trounce the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said this during a high-level engagement with the PDP National Working Committee, NWC, at the party’s Wadata Plaza headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, despite past challenges, internal divisions, and defections, the PDP remains the only truly national party with the capacity to rescue Nigeria in 2027.

“From the beginning, the PDP was built as a national platform. Since 1998, there has been a sizable PDP presence in virtually every polling unit across the country,” Hashim stated.

“This legacy remains alive, and it is that national spread that makes PDP the only credible alternative to the APC.”

He dismissed fears about the PDP’s dwindling influence, stating its grassroots base remains intact, even as some elected officials defected under pressure or political blackmail.

“Don’t be discouraged by those who have left. The real strength of any party is not in a few powerful individuals, but in its people and the people are still with the PDP,” he said.

He lauded Ambassador Umaru Damagun, the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, for his steady leadership during turbulent times.

Olawepo- Hashim, who sources said had returned to PDP for some time but deliberately kept his return a low profile until now, said: “The wisdom and calm with which Amb. Damagun has held the reins of this party is commendable. He has kept the house standing when others wanted to tear it apart.”

For the 2027 presidential race, Dr. Hashim urged the party to present a credible and visionary candidate who will prioritise national security, economic revival, and social justice.

“Nigerians are looking for a new kind of leadership. The PDP must offer that hope. With unity, discipline, and courage, the PDP will rise again, not just to win elections, but to rebuild Nigeria.”

Earlier in the day, the former Presidential Candidate, who was the party’s first elected Deputy National Publicity Secretary, joined other founding fathers at a meeting held at the NAF Centre, Kado, Abuja.