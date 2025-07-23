2027: Obi can run with or without me — Datti Baba-Ahmed

Datti Baba-Ahmed and Peter Obi campaigning in 2023.

The Labour Party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, says Peter Obi is free to pursue the party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 election, with or without him as running mate.

He made the statement on Wednesday while appearing as a guest on The Morning Brief, a Channels Television programme.

He said, “They are two key individuals that I have tremendous respect for; one is Peter Obi. I welcome him openly.

“The Labour Party welcomes him to still come and retain the Labour Party ticket and contest in 2027 with or without me. And the ADC is welcome to adopt a southern candidate.

Responding to concerns that Peter Obi’s involvement in recent coalition talks spearheaded by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) amounted to anti-party activity, Baba-Ahmed dismissed the notion.

“This is not an anti-party activity. It is an unfolding situation. The meaning of a coalition is that political parties, interest groups, and individuals are coming together. It’s an unfolding situation.

“I attended coalition meetings. Peter Obi is welcome to continue to attend those coalition meetings,” Baba-Ahmed said.

Amid the crisis in the party, Datti Baba-Ahmed clarified that Peter Obi was aware of his attendance at the NEC meeting convened by the Abure-led faction, which he said was aimed at reconciling aggrieved party members.

He explained, “The Labour Party is not a party to walk away from, not a party to be abandoned or to be ignored.

“I assure you that for every little step I take, concerned parties are aware; I don’t need to get too much into our internal operation, but give you a categorical answer — everyone that has to do with everything that I do is aware.

“I call for parties to get together and talk; that’s the way forward. When the parties meet, journalists will get the headlines of what was discussed. I’m a positive catalyst in this case. I’m bringing people together to unite, understand themselves, and make good efforts again to rescue Nigeria.”