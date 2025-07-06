2027: “North has no choice but to back Southern candidate“

…Says 2027 Will Be APC vs Coalition, Not North vs South

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The President of the Southern Taraba Youth Coalition for Peace (STYCOP), Rikwense Muri, has declared that northern elites have “no choice” but to support a southern presidential candidate in the 2027 elections—if they wish to maintain political goodwill from the South.

Muri’s statement comes in the wake of reports that former presidential candidate Peter Obi had proposed a single-term offer to the emerging coalition of opposition interests.

Speaking on the political alignment ahead of the next general elections, Muri emphasized that politics is driven by interest, not sentiment or trust, noting that any effective alliance will be built on mutual benefit and present realities.

“The North has no choice at the moment than to look for a Southern alternative to stand election against Tinubu,” he said.

“Politics is about interest, not trust. Political decisions are made for today, not necessarily for the future.”

He acknowledged that while the final decision lies with various northern power blocs, current dynamics suggest a shift toward collaboration with the South.

Muri also allayed fears over disagreements within the proposed coalition of political forces, stating that internal issues can be resolved through ongoing dialogue and negotiation.

“Since the coalition is a team effort, any disagreement can be sorted out along the way,” he said.

“The North is made up of different interest groups. And as President Tinubu is currently in power, he already has allies across the North.”

Looking ahead to 2027, the youth leader predicted a shift in electoral focus from regional rivalry to party-based competition.

“The politics of 2027 is not going to be about North versus South, but APC versus the Coalition,” Muri concluded.

STYCOP has been vocal on issues of national unity and peaceful political engagement, positioning itself as a youth-driven voice for balanced power-sharing and inclusive governance.