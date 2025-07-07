2027: North fully behind Tinubu – Arewa Youths

President Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Arewa Youth Assembly has declared its unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, firmly rejecting any suggestion of Northern disloyalty.

The group stated that the North remains fully committed to Tinubu’s presidency and criticised what it described as false narratives portraying regional dissent.

In a statement signed by the Speaker of the Assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, the group reaffirmed its loyalty to Tinubu and condemned recent remarks by Zainab Buba Galadima, daughter of elder statesman Buba Galadima.

Describing her comments about Northern voting patterns and the administration’s performance as baseless and unrepresentative, the statement read: “We call not only on Northerners, but all Nigerians to disregard her comments and predictions. They are without facts or credible assessment, and do not reflect the true sentiment of the North.”

The group described Zainab as one of a few ‘unscrupulous elements’ attempting to mislead the public into believing the North is opposed to Tinubu’s government.

On the issue of political rotation, the group maintained that power should remain in the South until 2031, in line with Nigeria’s traditional zoning arrangement.

It noted that Northerners, including President Muhammadu Buhari, had benefited from this structure, serving two full terms from 2015 to 2023.

“Support for Tinubu in 2027 is solidified. No coalition or party can unseat him. Northern politicians should support him and wait for their turn in 2031,” the statement added.

The group warned Northern aspirants against contesting in 2027 out of spite, calling for unity and respect for the agreed political process.

Addressing Zainab Buba Galadima directly, the Assembly said: “Being the daughter of Buba Galadima does not give you the right to meddle in Northern politics or claim to speak for the region. Your family benefits from the Southern Presidency; therefore, your comments are unwarranted and seek cheap popularity.”

The Arewa Youth Assembly urged Nigerians across the country to support President Tinubu’s continued leadership, encouraging citizens to obtain their PVCs and vote in 2027.

“Support Tinubu, and let’s keep Nigeria moving forward,” Danlami added.