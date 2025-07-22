2027: No coalition can stop Tinubu’s re-election — Gov. Nwifuru

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 is unstoppable and divinely ordained, urging political opponents and aspirants to shelve their ambitions and support the current administration.

Speaking during the All Progressives Congress (APC) South East zonal meeting in Abakaliki, Governor Nwifuru said Tinubu’s emergence as president in 2023 was the will of God, not man, and insisted that no coalition or opposition alliance can undermine his chances in 2027.

“God chose President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be President of Nigeria contrary to the wishes and expectations of the opposition in 2023,” Nwifuru said. “No amount of coalition can derail God’s purpose in 2027.”

He praised Tinubu’s bold economic reforms, describing him as a courageous leader capable of making tough decisions for national recovery. Nwifuru called on Nigerians, especially those from the South East, to remain patient and supportive of the president’s efforts.

“We need someone who can take bold decisions, and President Tinubu has that capacity. God ignored others who contested on religious sentiments because He sees the heart of everyone—that’s why He brought Tinubu,” he added.

Addressing internal party affairs, Nwifuru cautioned against the imposition of candidates within the APC and stressed the importance of inclusivity and internal democracy.

“It is wrong to impose a candidate during elections. We must be tolerant of divergent views and work together to ensure the success of President Tinubu’s administration,” he said.

Also speaking, Ebonyi State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, assured members that the party is growing stronger, absorbing more members from the opposition.

In his remarks, APC South East Zonal Chairman, Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, described the meeting as part of ongoing consultations across the region. He commended Governor Nwifuru’s developmental strides and leadership, noting that Ebonyi is on a clear path of progress.

The meeting reaffirmed the South East APC’s support for President Tinubu’s second-term ambition and resolved to consolidate the party’s presence in the region ahead of 2027.