2027: Nigerians won’t follow selfish ADC coalition – Faduri

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A former Labour Party presidential aspirant and founder of the Global Rescue Movement for a New Nigeria, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, has dismissed the recent coalition of politicians aligning with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a gathering of self-serving individuals with no genuine interest in the country’s future.

Speaking on the AIT programme “2027 Election and Present Realities”, Faduri expressed skepticism about the motives behind the coalition, insisting that Nigerians are now politically aware and will not follow leaders whose past actions contributed to the nation’s current challenges.

According to him, “When you look at the antecedents of people coming together to form this coalition, they’re not doing it because they care for Nigeria. These are people well known to have contributed to the mess Nigeria is in today.”

He argued that true leaders with principles and clear ideology would not align with such a coalition. “I said a month ago that the 2027 election will be a battle between selfish politicians and the Nigerian people. Even with the APC not delivering, politicians are still defecting to the party. But the 2027 election will be decided by 200 million Nigerians — not a few political jobbers jumping from one party to another.”

Faduri strongly criticized the inclusion of former presidential candidate Peter Obi in the coalition, expressing disappointment. “I would have preferred Peter Obi stayed in the Labour Party and worked to build it. Now he’s running into a coalition without clear ideology. If the coalition fails, will he jump again to another party? Nigerians want genuine change, not ageing politicians trying to return to power.”

He also took a swipe at those joining forces with the likes of Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai, saying, “We know their antecedents. They don’t care about the people; they care about regaining power.”

Faduri added that Nigerians will not be swayed by political gimmicks in 2027, stressing that, “This election won’t be determined by party coalitions but by the will of the people.”

On the resignation of former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, Faduri dismissed claims that it was a strategic move to pave the way for NNPP leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to join the APC and secure the 2027 presidential ticket.

“That’s just another selfish political calculation. No matter how strong Kwankwaso may seem politically, the only calculation that will work in 2027 is that of the Nigerian people — not underperforming and self-centered politicians,” he said.