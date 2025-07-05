2027: Nigerians urged to prioritize integrity in leadership

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Democracy Watch Initiative (DWI) has urged Nigerians to carefully examine the past records of political figures as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.

The group stressed the importance of choosing leaders with integrity, accountability, and a genuine commitment to public service.

In a statement released by its Director of Strategic Communication, Dr Tunji Bamidele, the group warned that Nigeria is at a crucial point in its democratic journey and must not repeat past mistakes.

“We are at a defining moment. Citizens must look beyond empty promises and examine the track records of those seeking power. Leadership is about service, not self-interest,” Bamidele said.

The group expressed concern about certain political coalitions and individuals, warning that some of them have a history of mismanaging public funds and neglecting the welfare of the people.

“Disaster response agencies have struggled due to mismanagement. Funds meant to support the vulnerable were reportedly diverted, leaving many Nigerians without help during their greatest time of need,” Bamidele said.

He also criticised some former leaders for poor handling of infrastructure funds and for restricting freedom of speech, including the controversial suspension of social media platforms.

“Their time in office showed little regard for human rights or public welfare. Conflicts worsened, and vulnerable communities were left unprotected,” he added.

Bamidele urged voters to consider how past decisions, especially those affecting the economy and civil liberties, have shaped the country’s progress or setbacks.

“The fight for justice is not just political, it is moral. Stories of corruption, misrule, and human rights violations must push us to demand better leadership,” he stated.

DWI encouraged Nigerians to push for peaceful reforms that protect human rights, ensure equal opportunity, and restore dignity to all citizens.

“We must stand firm in the pursuit of truth and justice. Every Nigerian deserves dignity, protection, and a fair chance at a better life,” Bamidele said.

As the 2027 elections draw nearer, DWI called on citizens to remain alert, reject leaders with questionable pasts, and vote based on principles, not empty promises.

“This is the time for a true revolution, not of violence, but of values. We must tear down the walls of oppression and build a future based on equity and justice,” Bamidele stressed.