2027: Nigeria needs new leaders, not recycled politicians – LP’s Faduri Joseph

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, former Presidential Aspirant of the Labour Party and Leader of the Rescue Movement for New Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to reject recycled politicians in the 2027 elections.

In a statement, Joseph criticized established political figures for their past failures and accused them of rebranding themselves as agents of change despite their role in Nigeria’s systemic challenges.

Joseph described these leaders as ‘architects of failure’ who have contributed to Nigeria’s economic collapse, educational decline, and mass unemployment.

He argued that their sudden coalitions are not built on vision or values but on desperation and self-preservation.

“These same people who contributed to the rot that Tinubu simply inherited and worsened now wish to ‘rescue’ the very nation they helped destroy? Nigerians must not be fooled,” Joseph stated.

The former presidential aspirant emphasized that Nigeria’s future should be decided by ordinary citizens, including the youth, market women, and marginalized communities, rather than by ‘recycled failures’ who have repeatedly failed to deliver on their promises.

He highlighted the growing frustration among Nigerians with the lack of accountability and progress under successive administrations.

“The next election belongs to the ordinary Nigerian who has suffered silently for too long, the Nigerian youth cheated and sidelined for decades, and the children of Nigeria who deserve a hopeful, secure future,” Joseph declared.

Joseph also criticized the recent political coalitions as opportunistic and self-serving, dismissing them as ‘a coalition of corruption and greed’ rather than a genuine effort to address Nigeria’s challenges.

He called on Nigerians to reject these alliances and instead embrace new political movements like the National Rescue Movement (NRM) and the Rescue Movement for New Nigeria, which he described as offering fresh ideas and clean leadership.

“What we are witnessing is not a coalition for Nigeria, but a coalition of corruption, a coalition of greed, and a setup for yet another failed government in new clothing. It is the same old wine in a new bottle,” he warned.

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, Joseph framed the poll as a decisive moment for Nigeria’s future, urging citizens to reject corrupt elites and embrace true change.

He warned that these politicians are stockpiling resources not to improve lives but to buy votes and destabilize democracy.

“2027 is the year of the people’s decision. Our vote is our power. Let us stay alert, guard our conscience, and unite for a new Nigeria,” he stressed.