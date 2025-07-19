2027: Nigeria lacks real opposition — Saka

…Says ADC still seen as election vehicle, not a true political force

By Juliet Umeh

As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 general elections, Public Affairs Analyst Mr. Adeyemi Saka, has raised concerns over the state of the country’s political opposition, describing it as “weak and disjointed.”

Speaking during a televised debate, Saka declared: “Let’s be honest, Nigeria doesn’t have a strong opposition today. The PDP and Labour Party, despite their 2023 showing, are bogged down by internal strife. Their leadership is either silent or split.”

He warned that without unity, structure, and a clear agenda, opposition parties risk becoming irrelevant.

According to him, even the African Democratic Congress, ADC, despite its new coalition efforts, is still widely perceived as “a mere electoral vehicle” rather than a formidable political force.

Saka criticized what he called the “opportunistic and inconsistent” behavior of opposition figures, stating: “Everyone wants to be the poster child. If they are not careful, they will implode like PDP in Rivers or APC in Zamfara.”

But defending the ADC-led coalition, former Benue State Attorney General and ADC chieftain, Dr. Alex Adum, offered a different perspective.

He argued that the coalition is a genuine attempt to create a viable alternative for Nigerians.

He said: “This is not just about power; it’s about building a credible alternative.

“Yes, PDP and Labour are struggling, that’s why well-meaning Nigerians came together to do something different.” Adum dismissed comparisons to past failed third-force efforts, insisting that this coalition is a serious and strategic political movement, drawing strength from across the political spectrum and civil society.

He noted: “The ADC is structurally sound, inclusive, and constitutionally prepared to absorb new forces without sacrificing internal democracy.”

Addressing criticism that the coalition is filled with recycled politicians, Adum said:

“It’s unfair to call them ‘itinerant politicians.’ In politics, people change affiliations when values no longer align. Buhari did. So did many others.”

The debate also spotlighted the controversial issue of dual political allegiances, such as Minister of the FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike, who remains in PDP while serving in an APC-led government. Adum described this as pragmatic: “Not everyone joins a party just to contest elections. Some contribute ideas, energy, and structure.”

Still, concerns linger over the coalition’s policy clarity. Echoing recent remarks by Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, Saka argued: “This coalition lacks a clear blueprint or policy offering. Waiting for INEC’s campaign window is no excuse. Real opposition must always present alternatives.”

In response, Adum assured that the coalition is focused on internal consolidation and national expansion: “We are not violating INEC’s timeline. When the time comes, we’ll unveil a detailed, practical, and implementable manifesto.”

As 2027 approaches, the exchange between Saka and Adum captures a growing national conversation: Nigerians are yearning for credible leadership, genuine alternatives, and a clear vision for the country’s future.

Whether the ADC-led coalition can meet those expectations remains to be seen, but the political reckoning has clearly begun.