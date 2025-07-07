2027: Nasarawa North APC stakeholders endorse Tinubu, Gov Sule for sSenate

President Bola Tinubu

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa North Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term and called on Governor Abdullahi Sule to contest for the Senate seat representing the district.

The endorsement was made during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Akwanga Local Government Area, which brought together party leaders and members from the three LGAs of the zone—Akwanga, Wamba, and Nasarawa Eggon.

Despite Governor Sule’s initial reluctance to run for the senatorial seat, the stakeholders insisted that he accept their appeal, citing his track record and commitment to development.

The meeting, themed “Unity, Progress, and Consolidation for Greater Service,” was jointly hosted by the chairmen of the three LGAs. The participants emphasized that Governor Sule deserved to represent the zone in the National Assembly after completing his tenure as governor.

Reading the communiqué, former Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Timothy Anjide, said the stakeholders pledged their continued support for policies aimed at improving the livelihoods of constituents while applauding President Tinubu’s inclusion of sons and daughters of the zone in strategic federal appointments.

“The stakeholders of the APC in Nasarawa North met in a critical session to deliberate on key party matters and the district’s political future,” Anjide said.

“In recognition of his visionary leadership and developmental strides, we unanimously endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term.”

“A vote of confidence was passed on Governor Abdullahi Sule, with a strong appeal for him to represent the senatorial district in the 10th National Assembly come 2027.”

The communiqué also affirmed the stakeholders’ commitment to grassroots mobilization, discipline, and unity within the party structure across all wards and LGAs of the senatorial district.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Chairman of Akwanga LGA and Nasarawa State Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Safiyanu Isa Andaha, noted that the gathering was also aimed at fostering party unity.

“There was a unanimous agreement that Governor Abdullahi Sule should contest for Senate in 2027. As a democrat, I believe he will heed the call of his people,” Andaha said.

“Beyond the endorsements, we emphasized the importance of unity and reconciliation. We must put all grievances aside and work collectively for the progress of the APC in our zone.”

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening the APC ahead of the 2027 elections and ensuring the continued development of Nasarawa North Senatorial District.