2027: Matawalle, Yari supporters dismiss anti-Tinubu coalition

– Say It’s a Waste of Time

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Supporters of former Governors Bello Matawalle and Abdulazeez Yari have dismissed the emerging opposition coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid as futile and ineffective, describing the alliance as a waste of time and resources.

Speaking in Kaduna on Saturday during the inauguration of the North-West zonal and state executives of the Shehi and Matawalle Project for Tinubu 2nd Term Mandate 2027, the group reaffirmed its unwavering support for President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

According to the group, the recent alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and others would not withstand the test of time.

“The alliance between Atiku, Peter Obi, El-Rufai, and others is a waste of time and resources,” declared the group’s Publicity Secretary, Auwal Mohammed. “Nigerians are already seeing the gains of Tinubu’s leadership and will not be swayed by opposition gimmicks.”

Mohammed stated that the objective of the group is to mobilize support and galvanize votes for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027. He highlighted that under the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, the Tinubu administration has introduced people-oriented policies that are gradually stabilizing the economy.

Zonal Coordinator, Hon. Babangida Haruna Damba, emphasized that President Tinubu has implemented key reforms including fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange unification, road rehabilitation, and rural electrification — all aimed at economic recovery and social development.

“As newly inaugurated executives, your mission is to mobilize, educate, and sustain the movement for the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027,” Damba charged the members.

Dr. Ahmad Hashim, the Zonal Secretary of the group, described the Shehi and Matawalle Project as more than a campaign platform. “It is a strategic movement designed to ensure the continuity and consolidation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership,” he said.

Hashim further stated that the project draws strength from the influence and political structures of former governors Bello Matawalle and Abdulazeez Yari — whom he described as pillars of political stability and seasoned statesmen in the North-West.

He noted that both leaders have made immense contributions to national development and continue to wield significant grassroots support across the region.

The event marks the formal rollout of the group’s campaign activities aimed at ensuring a second term for President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.