2027: Kwankwasiyya UK reaffirms loyalty to Kwankwaso, movement’s ideology

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The United Kingdom chapter of the Kwankwasiyya Movement has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the ideology and leadership of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, stating that it remains resolute despite ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a communiqué issued after its strategic meeting in London over the weekend, jointly signed by the Chairperson, Dr. Joshua Chukwu, and the Secretary, Engr. Mahmud Jamil Muhammad, the group reiterated its adherence to the political principles laid down by the former Kano State Governor.

“We are very much aware of the pressure of alignment and realignment among politicians ahead of the 2027 polls. However, we reaffirm our staunch loyalty to the person and political ideology of our national leader, His Excellency, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, PhD, FNSE,” the statement read.

The UK-based members commended Kwankwaso for his contributions to human capital development and infrastructural growth, describing him as a distinguished political figure with a proven track record.

They added, “This is due to his verifiable achievements in human and infrastructure development in Kano State and across Nigeria. We advise all members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, both in Nigeria and the diaspora, to await the directive of our national leader before making any political decisions.”

The group emphasized that its position was aimed at preserving the movement’s unity and contributing to Nigeria’s collective progress.

Founded by Kwankwaso, the Kwankwasiyya Movement is known for grassroots mobilization and its focus on education, empowerment, and disciplined governance.

The reaffirmation by its UK chapter is viewed as a morale booster for the movement as the 2027 elections approach.