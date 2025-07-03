2027: INEC receives 12 more applications for registration as parties

.As ‘party promoter’ defects to another association

ABUJA: Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said on Thursday that it had received 12 additional applications for registration as political parties.

The new applications now brings the figure of applicants to 122.

Curiously, an Interview me Secretary of one of the associations was said to have “defected” to another association even when both associations have not been registered.

The commission therefore advised promoters of the associations to maintain consistency in leadership in order not to unnecessarily delay the processing of their applications.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun in a statement said the Commission held its regular weekly meeting on and among other issues, discussed the need for clarity on the review of election results as well as the ongoing processing of applications from associations seeking registration as political parties.

He said; “The proviso to Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022 empowers the Commission to review declaration and return in elections that are not made voluntarily or done contrary to the law, regulations and guidelines for the election.

“Consequently, there have been many interpretations of Section 65 of the Electoral Act, making it necessary for the Commission to use its powers under the law to issue Regulations, Guidelines or Manuals for the purpose of giving effect to the provisions of the Act and for its administration.

“Clear procedure and timelines have now been provided, the details of which are contained in Supplementary No.1 to the main Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections 2022. As approved by the Commission, the supplementary regulations and guidelines have been uploaded to the Commission’s website and other platforms for public information”

Party Registration

“On Monday last week the Commission announced that it had received applications from 110 associations seeking registration as political parties. We also assured Nigerians that we will be giving regular updates on the matter. The Commission is processing these applications transparently and in fairness to all applicants.

“Meanwhile, the Commission has since received 12 more applications for registration as political parties as of yesterday, Wednesday 2nd July 2025, bringing the total number of applications to 122. The list of the new applications by names of associations, their acronyms, addresses, and interim Chairmen and Secretaries has been uploaded to our website and other platforms for public information. We will respond to these applicants in line with the Electoral Act and Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022.

“However, the Commission notes that one association has already changed its interim Secretary as a result of defection to another association. To facilitate the consideration of these applications, the Commission appeals to associations to maintain consistency of their proposed leadership and addresses so that they do not by their own actions cause a delay to the timely consideration of their applications”, Olumekun added.