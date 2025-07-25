2027: INEC receives 10 more applications for new political parties

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Sam Olumekun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced it received 10 additional letters of intent from groups seeking registration as political parties, bringing the total number of pending applications to 144.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

“The Commission has received 10 more letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties, bringing the number so far to 144,” the statement read.

“The details of the new associations, including their names, acronyms, logos, addresses and interim leaderships are published on our website and other platforms for public information.”

INEC had previously revealed on June 25 that it received 110 applications, with 34 more submitted since then. The Commission said it is currently reviewing the submissions to determine which groups meet the requirements to proceed to the next stage.

Olumekun also confirmed the completion of a party registration portal developed in-house by the Commission’s ICT department.

“As is the case with all our IT innovations, the new portal has been demonstrated before the Commission and approved for deployment,” he stated.

INEC pledged to keep the public informed about ongoing developments.

Vanguard News