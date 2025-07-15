2027: INEC commences nationwide CVR exercise ahead Aug 18

By Peter Duru

Makurdi-The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is to commence nationwide Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise as part of preparation for the 2027 general elections.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, for Benue State, Prof. Sam Egwu, who disclosed this in Makurdi yesterday, said the exercise would commence on August 18, 2025.

Prof. Egwu explained that the CVR exercise was in line with constitutional provisions to accommodate those who had attained 18 years after the previous election.

He added that it would take place in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, stressing that it would commence with online pre-registration which would be done through the INEC website.

He stated that the online registration would be followed by “in-person registration in all INEC Area Offices nationwide and other designated centres, starting from August 25, 2025, between 9am and 3pm each day, from Monday to Friday.”

The REC emphasised that the exercise would address issues regarding “inclusion of fresh persons who are not in the existing register as a result of turning 18 and above after the 2023 general election and were not able to register before because they were not in the country, in prison or were not interested.”

He pointed out that the exercise would also address issues of those whose cards were damaged, lost, or those who needed “correction on the card or deliberate change or inclusion of any other parameters, or seeking intra and inter-state transfer, or from one ward to another or one polling unit to another.”

He cautioned that registrants must not pay money or give gratification to anyone to be registered, advising that Nigerians “take advantage of the services early enough to avoid last-minute rush for attention so as to avoid the usual pains and hardships associated with the exercise in the past.”

Prof. Egwu, who also assured that measures were in place to adequately cater for the needs of internally displaced persons, IDPs, in the state, said the commission would announce the closing date of this round of the exercise to allow for break and harvesting of data.