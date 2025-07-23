2027: I’m most qualified to represent Abia North in senate – Emeka Kalu

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS — Businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Emeka Kalu, has declared himself the most qualified candidate to represent Abia North Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

Dr. Kalu, a native of Bende Local Government Area of Abia State and President of the E.C.K Foundation, made the declaration in a statement to journalists in Lagos on Wednesday.

He emphasized that his vast experience in business and long-standing philanthropic contributions give him a competitive edge over other aspirants. According to him, he is “poised to deliver impactful representation and people-oriented projects that will directly benefit my constituents.”

Highlighting his career and political background, Kalu noted that he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to grassroots development. He added that his efforts have positively impacted many lives across Abia North.

“Abia North has seen its fair share of leaders, but I stand out as a man of integrity, vision, and action. My achievements in business and philanthropy speak volumes about my capacity, capability, competence, and character to deliver at a higher level,” he said.

He stressed the need for a representative who is not only passionate but proven in performance. “While others merely promise, I have a record of performance. The time is now to elect a proven performer who will elevate the interests of the people with competence and passion,” he stated.

Dr. Kalu concluded by assuring his supporters that if elected, his leadership would bring positive change and tangible development to the senatorial district.