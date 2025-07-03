2027: I’ll serve for one term if I get ADC presidential ticket – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has committed to serving only a single term if selected by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its 2027 presidential candidate.

Amaechi stated this in an interview on Thursday on Channels TV’s Politics Today hosted by Seun Okinbaloye.

He said his reason for proposing a single term of four years was to ensure balance of power between the north and the south since President Bola Tinubu, a southerner, would have completed a four-year tenure.

“For now, the way Nigeria is, you must stick to that unwritten agreement that says south eight years, north eight years,” Amaechi, also a former Rivers State governor, said.

“I led the fight against the PDP government because there was an agreement that the government at that time will spend four years and after four years the government reneged and I said ‘No, that would be unfair, that would be instability at its peak because the north will react’ so the best thing to do is to support a northern candidate to continue the balance of power, just like I will be among those saying to the north ‘The south must be allowed to complete their tenure.’”

Asked by Mr Okinbaloye if he would be willing to serve a single term, Amaechi said: “Of course.”

“Nigerians know that I speak my mind. Nigerians know that what I cannot do I will not say,” he added, when asked if Nigerians could trust him.

Amaechi said President Tinubu’s administration deserves to be removed because it has made life difficult for the populace.

The former minister was among top political figures who unveiled the ADC as the political platform for the much-talked-about coalition.