2027: Governor Sule under pressure to name successor

Gov Abdullahi Sule

— “We Will Not Entertain Any Sabotage of Our Party’s Resolve” – Adamu

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

LAFIA — With two years to the 2027 governorship election, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has revealed he is facing mounting pressure from stakeholders and aspirants within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to name his preferred successor.

Speaking at a Nasarawa West Senatorial Zonal meeting held in Keffi and chaired by former APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Governor Sule acknowledged the growing anticipation but assured party members that he would disclose his choice when the time is right.

“A.A. Sule has the right to say, ‘I like so and so person.’ When the time comes, I will not hesitate to name my preferred candidate without fear or favour,” the governor declared. He also emphasized that political power ultimately comes from God, saying, “Power that you see only comes from Almighty Allah. He alone gives power.”

Governor Sule assured that the forthcoming APC primaries in the state would be conducted with justice and fairness, while cautioning aspirants against actions that could overheat the political space.

He commended the initiators of the zonal meeting, describing it as a step towards uniting the party, and urged other zones to emulate the effort to ensure continued progress of the APC in Nasarawa State.

Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Danladi Jatau, called on the people of the zone to remain united in their quest to produce the next governor from the Nasarawa West Senatorial District.

“I thank Senator Abdullahi Adamu for initiating this meeting. The goal is to strategize and secure what belongs to us come 2027,” Jatau stated.

In his keynote address, Senator Adamu commended Governor Sule for his leadership and efforts in consolidating party unity over the years. He strongly advocated for the governorship to be zoned to Nasarawa West to maintain existing power rotation agreements.

“We will not entertain any form of sabotage or undermining of our party’s resolve to produce a strong candidate from Nasarawa West in 2027 under the APC,” Adamu warned. “We stand united, and we expect all members to support our collective aspirations. Any contrary actions will be unacceptable.”

However, the push by the Nasarawa West zone for the governor to endorse a successor from the district has triggered mixed reactions from stakeholders and aspirants across other zones. Some have cautioned Governor Sule against yielding to political pressure that could fracture the party.

They urged the governor and party leadership to prioritize competence, popularity, and broad support across the state in selecting a candidate. According to them, an unpopular choice may open the door for opposition parties to take over in 2027.