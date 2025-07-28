2027: Fayose endorses Tinubu, Oyebanji for re-election

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji, endorsing both for re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections — despite being a member of the opposition.

Speaking at a political gathering in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, Fayose declared his “unreserved” support for the second-term bids of the president and the state governor, citing their performance as the basis for his endorsement.

“I hereby endorse publicly, without reservation, President Bola Tinubu for a second term. I also endorse our governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and his deputy for a second term,” Fayose said.

The event, which brought together former governors, state leaders, and National Assembly members from Ekiti, was described by Fayose as a “unique gathering” and a reflection of political unity in the state.

“This unity is a model for all states in Nigeria,” he added.

Fayose emphasized that while he remains outside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), his support is performance-based, not tied to political affiliation.

“I am not a member of his party and I will never be, but I stand here to say I have seen the good work. I commend Governor Oyebanji’s humility and leadership. He deserves another term,” the former governor said.

Fayose, who governed Ekiti State for two terms, also challenged Oyebanji to match his own electoral record, having won elections across all 16 local government areas and 177 wards of the state.

“Who will, for the first time again, become the record holder to win in all the 16 local governments and all the 177 wards of Ekiti? That is taken for granted. But when we get to the field, we will contest,” he said

The former governor praised Segun Oni, another ex-governor in attendance, for his role in fostering political unity and inclusiveness across party lines in the state.

Fayose also congratulated recent defectors from opposition parties into the APC, although he distanced himself from such moves.

“I congratulate all the decampees; they should continue decamping. It’s a good thing as long as this governor returns for a second term. It doesn’t matter how many decampees come over — except me. I’m coming nowhere,” he said with a touch of sarcasm.

The public endorsement by Fayose — one of the most vocal figures in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) — is expected to spark political conversations within and beyond Ekiti State as the 2027 race begins to take shape.

