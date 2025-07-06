2027: Ebonyi youths mobilize support for Tinubu’s re-election

President Bola Tinubu

…inaugurate SERHA State Chapter

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, youths in Ebonyi State have thrown their weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid, pledging full support under the platform of the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA).

The declaration of support was made during the official inauguration of the Ebonyi State chapter of SERHA in Abakaliki, a gathering that also featured a large-scale empowerment programme for over 1,000 beneficiaries.

Belusochukwu Enwere, National Coordinator of SERHA, who inaugurated the support group, commended Ebonyi youths for their solidarity with President Tinubu. He described SERHA as a socio-political movement of progressive Nigerians from the South East, comprising men, women, youths, and individuals across all faiths, ethnicities, and communities in the region.

According to Enwere, President Tinubu has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to national development, especially through policies aimed at directly impacting the grassroots.

“This is grassroots democracy in action. President Tinubu wants the dividends of democracy to reach the people directly,” he said.

He further highlighted the establishment of the South East Development Commission as a major step in addressing the developmental aspirations of the region, urging more people to join the movement as the 2027 elections approach.

The event also featured a massive empowerment programme, during which financial support ranging from ₦20,000 to ₦200,000 was disbursed to individuals to boost small-scale businesses. Other distributed items included shuttle buses, rice, motorcycles, sewing machines, grinding machines, and hairdressing equipment.

In his remarks, the Ebonyi State Coordinator of SERHA, James Alaka, reaffirmed the group’s resolve to deliver 100% of votes to President Tinubu in 2027, citing his inclusive leadership and attention to the South East.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has, in the past two years, laid a solid foundation for economic revitalization with signs of progress already visible. He has shown courage, determination, and a clear vision in steering the country towards recovery and growth,” Alaka said.

He also expressed gratitude for the appointment of Senator David Umahi as Minister of Works, calling it a historic milestone for Ebonyi and the South East at large.

“This is the first time in the history of Nigeria that someone from our state holds this crucial national portfolio. We are deeply grateful to Mr. President,” he added.

The event witnessed the attendance of representatives from all 13 local government areas and 171 wards in Ebonyi State, underlining SERHA’s growing influence and widespread grassroots support across the state.