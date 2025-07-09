2027: Don’t underestimate Tinubu – Ribadu warns opposition

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Dapo Akinrefon & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has cautioned critics of the Bola Tinubu administration against underestimating the President’s leadership and commitment to transforming Nigeria, insisting that such critics belong to the past era with outdated ideas and failed records. “We have quality leadership today in our country. Mr. President is a digital President.

People who underestimate him are doing so at their own peril,” Ribadu warned.

Ribadu spoke on a day the African Democratic Congress, ADC, accused the Presidency of fabricating claims of an alleged plot to overthrow President Tinubu’s administration, alleging that it was a deliberate strategy to justify the repression of opposition leaders.

This is as former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, yesterday, claimed that some governors and senior figures within the All Progressives Congress, APC, are quietly backing the opposition coalition.

Also, the lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Ireti Kingibe said though she remains a member of the Labour Party, she had aligned with the opposition coalition on the platform of African Democratic Congress, ADC.

However, the lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Abba Moro, said he remains a committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and has no intention of joining any coalition.

Similarly, leaders of the PDP in Ondo State yesterday disowned the former governorship candidates and members of the party who defected to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Also as a move to assert itself as a strong opposition, the PDP has dismissed claims of its declining relevance, saying it is consolidating internally and positioning itself for a strong comeback in the 2027 general elections.

Nigeria safer, better, says Ribadu

Speaking at the National Cybersecurity Conference 2025 held in Abuja yesterday, Ribadu declared that Nigeria is now safer, more stable, and increasingly attractive for investment, due to the reforms and strategic policies introduced under President Tinubu.

Ribadu dismissed ongoing criticisms from certain quarters as the rantings of “expired” political figures who felt entitled to perpetual relevance, warning that Nigerians are now more discerning and will not be swayed by propaganda.

“Things are changing. We are stabilising the country. Forget what some people are saying — Nigeria is safer and better every single day,” Ribadu stated.

He highlighted major improvements in the security situation across previously volatile regions, including the Niger Delta and the South-East, noting that a combination of proactive measures and collaborative efforts with security agencies and technology partners is yielding tangible results.

“Niger Delta is safer than ever before. The South-East is returning to normalcy. Those fueling unrest from abroad will be tracked and prosecuted. We will not allow external forces to destabilize our progress,” he said.

The NSA lauded President Tinubu’s capacity and leadership, describing him as a “digital, enlightened and visionary leader” whose administration is charting a clear path for economic recovery and national rebirth.

“We have quality leadership today in our country. Mr. President is a digital President. He is educated and deeply informed. People who underestimate him are doing so at their own peril,” Ribadu warned.

He took a swipe at opposition figures and media commentators who, he said, remain fixated on past politics and have contributed little to nation-building.

“These are people who looted and plundered this country. Now they are shouting on television. They are outdated. Nigeria has moved on — and Nigerians are wiser,” Ribadu remarked.

He called on telecommunication companies, tech innovators, and international investors to embrace the Nigerian market, saying the country is now positioned as Africa’s digital and economic hub.

Ribadu said: “We are working with major telecom operators. Our cybersecurity strategy is strong. Nigeria is safe and open for business. Investors should know that Nigeria is the future of Africa.’’

The NSA emphasized the need for unity and trust in the current leadership, urging citizens to focus on the nation’s collective progress, rather than being distracted by “expired” voices of the past.

Presidency crying wolf over overthrow plot — ADC

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress , ADC, yesterday accused the Presidency of fabricating claims of an alleged plot to overthrow President Tinubu’s administration, describing it as a deliberate strategy to justify the repression of opposition leaders.

The party described a recent tweet by Bayo Onanuga, an aide to the President, as a ‘reckless and malicious’ ploy designed to lay the groundwork for a systematic crackdown on dissent.

In a statement yesterday, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Interim National Publicity Secretary of the ADC and spokesperson for the Opposition Coalition, warned that such unsubstantiated claims signalled a broader campaign of intimidation and repression by the Tinubu administration.

The statement came just one week after the formal unveiling of the national opposition coalition in Abuja.

Onanuga’s tweet, which sparked the controversy, read: “Just two years after Tinubu began implementing the reforms, the haters of Nigeria’s progress are banding together to overthrow an administration that has been the most focused, most transformative in our history.”

Condemning the tweet, ADC stated: “Bayo Onanuga’s tweet is a textbook example of a political dog whistle.

‘’The APC-led federal government appears to be constructing a false narrative that is designed to justify potential clampdown on dissent, and to criminalise legitimate opposition activity under the guise of national security.”

The party emphasised its commitment to democratic processes, rejecting any notion of truncating democracy.

“We are not soldiers, we are politicians. We don’t have bullets; we only have the ballots. When the time comes, we will only present our solutions and an alternative vision of the future to the Nigerian people and leave them to make their choice,” the ADC declared.

The party expressed bewilderment at the ruling party’s alleged intolerance of opposition, noting that the APC itself emerged as the first opposition party to take power in Nigeria.

“We are left to wonder why the APC government is so jittery that it is so eager to betray its own heritage. APC is the first opposition party to come to power in Nigeria. It is, therefore, a great wonder that the same party now appears to find it strange that there is an opposition at all,” Abdullahi stated.

The party called on President Tinubu to caution his aides against making baseless allegations that could heighten political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This manner of crying wolf where there is none does not make the president look good and only betrays a sense of panic,” the ADC warned.

It also urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and reject what it described as underhand tactics to de-legitimise the opposition and silence alternative voices, saying “the health of our democracy depends on a free, open and competitive political environment.’’

ADC called on the international community, democratic governments, international observers, and human rights organisations to closely monitor Nigeria’s political environment.

“We call on them to hold the Tinubu administration accountable for any actions that undermine democratic freedoms or violate the political rights of Nigerian citizens,” the party noted.

The ADC reiterated its commitment to building a better Nigeria through peaceful and democratic means, emphasising its dedication to ‘’peace, participation, and the power of the people.’’

Govs, APC leaders quietly supporting coalition — ex-SGF

Speaking during an interview on Beyond the Headlines aired on TVC News Tuesday, Lawal said although these individuals had not publicly declared their support, they are aligned with the coalition’s goal of unseating the current administration.

The former SGF said: “Yes, there are (APC members working with the coalition], and they will speak for themselves. Some might not be brave or bold enough to do it the way I have, but there are very many — some tell me, including some governors.”

Lawal, who officially resigned from the ruling APC on June 29, stated that he had long worked against the party even as a member, insisting that the party had never been united and had a culture of intimidation and suppression of dissenting voices.

“We’re in a democracy; even if you’re in a political party, you can choose to support a better candidate in another political party. I’m learning a template from APC: this template of remaining in one party and working for another.

This is a script APC developed, which Wike has enhanced and grown beyond imagination. Wike is our leader in this type of politics.

“The APC has never been united; it’s been a party that has been intimidated and bullied into silence. No internal cohesion; you cannot even advise. Even advice is taken as anti-party. So, many people got frustrated that you cannot talk truth to power in APC,’’ the former SGF said.

He argued further that President Tinubu’s leadership had disappointed some of his former allies, prompting them to seek alternatives.

“A lot of us are people whose primary aim is to replace this government with a better government that serves Nigerians better. If you want to serve this country better, you need to do so from the angle of politics, policies, governance, and leadership.

“You need to replace the non-performing party. So, there’s nothing wrong if people who were hitherto in APC, allies of Tinubu, have been disappointed in the way he has chosen to run his government or allow others to run his government. There’s nothing wrong if we decide to come together to make a change,” he added.

While he mocked the recent trend of defections into the APC, the former SGF said many governors were only joining to secure their political future, not out of popular support.

He said: “It’s true the governors are decamping. Why are they decamping to the APC? Because they know the president has given himself an automatic ticket, there will be no primaries, and no other candidate will be allowed to raise his head.

“Most of the governors understand that this government is a government that wrote results to become what they are. So, they can write you out, even in your own convention in an opposition party.

“So, all these governors are moving to APC to secure their next elections. However, the governors are moving, but nobody is moving with them; the people are not.”

Dismissing notions that the coalition is a project headed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Lawal said: “The coalition is not about Atiku. I’ve attended meetings tilted towards Obi, Atiku, and Amaechi. Atiku has never spoken in all our meetings, except the last meeting, where he was asked to speak.

“Before we started the coalition, we told everybody that has political ambition to lock it down in a cupboard. because the understanding is that no one person can defeat an incumbent government.

“Peter Obi understands that with his Obedient movement, he cannot win this election on a stand-alone basis. Amaechi understands, and Atiku too; we must have a coalition, get together, join forces, join ideas, and work to defeat this government.”

LP can’t win election; we’ll contest on ADC tickets — Kingibe

Reflecting on the coalition, Senator Ireti Kingibe said although she remains a member of the Labour Party, she has aligned with the opposition coalition on the platform of the African Democratic Party, ADC.

The lawmaker, who spoke on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme, said: “Yes, I am (still a member of the Labour Party) but I support the ADC.”

Kingibe, who was elected on Labour Party platform in 2023, warned that the party (LP) will bungle the chances of the opposition in the forthcoming FCT election, hence the choice of ADC.

She said: “Labour Party is in some sort of a quagmire. We are trying to put it together, but I do not see the Labour Party in the present way it is as a vehicle that can win any election. It has been very fractured and broken.

“We have local government elections coming. So, we needed a platform. The Labour Party would have been that platform, but it was broken. There are two factions of the Labour Party right now.

“I know the FCT can win, not on APC (All Progressives Congress). So, ADC has credible candidates, and it is that platform we are going to use to show them.”

On whether she might dump the Labour Party if the leadership crisis within the party persists, the 71-year-old lawmaker said: “Maybe, I might eventually.”

I won’t join any coalition — Senator Moro

On his part, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, insisted that he remains a committed member of the PDP and had no intention of joining any coalition.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page late Tuesday, Moro said he is a founding member of the PDP, had held different elective positions while in the party and has no intention of leaving.

“I want to make it very, very clear here, I joined the People’s Democratic Party in 1998 at its formative year, and so I think I am qualified to see myself as a founding member of the PDP. I was one of the first set of persons elected on the platform of that party.

“Precisely on December 8, 1998, local government elections were conducted across the country. I contested to be chairman of my local government, Okpokwu local government council in Benue State, and I won.

“I was eventually sworn in on May 29, 1999, as the executive chairman of Okpokwu local government and at various times, I became the chairman of the local government, either as caretaker chairman or as an elected chairman. And I was the ALGON chairman of Benue State within this period. And that is how I have come along with the PDP.”

The senator said he has never abandoned the PDP and had no plans to do so.

“I have never defected to another party. I have never joined another party. And as I am talking to you now, I have never defected.

“I am a bona fide member of PDP. I am not joining any coalition. I have not joined any coalition. I don’t intend to join any coalition.”

Moro cautioned against forming political alliances out of frustration, saying Nigeria needed serious-minded leadership.

“Quite frankly, I think we should approach Nigeria with a serious mind of electing people who are prepared to govern this country. I think politics of gang-up is not a solution to our problems. And so I think that if we are heading in the wrong direction, we should be able to trace our steps and head in the right direction,” the senator said.

In a twist, one of the former governorship candidates in Ondo State, Chief Agboola Ajayi, has denied joining the ADC.

Also, PDP leaders in the state have disowned the former governorship candidates and members of the party who defected to the ADC.

Ajayi and other party leaders, including a member of the Board of Trustees, Dr Bode Olajumoke; Dr. Eddy Olafeso, National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, Chief Clement Faboyede, Olajide Oguntodu, and Chief Bakkita Bello, dissociated themselves from the ADC.

They, however, declared that the PDP “remains strong, united, and focused, amid current political developments both in the state and national levels in consequence of the defection of some party leaders to ADC.

The interim chairman of the party and former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Bakita Bello said the party “is not part of the coalition being championed by the ADC.”

The party leaders said the structures of the party remain strong at the 203 political wards, 18 local governments, zonal offices, and senatorial districts, contrary to insinuations in many quarters.

They advised members not to be misled into believing that the PDP is a part of any coalition or merger, and that those with such a mindset should have a rethink and retrace their steps.

The leaders said: “At this critical juncture in our political journey, it is important to address the wave of political coalition talks and realignments making the rounds nationally and within the State.

“We understand that recent media narratives and the movements of some political figures have created an atmosphere of uncertainty, as well as raised questions among some of our members.

“We wish, as leaders of the PDP in Ondo State, offer clarity, encouragement, and reassurance to all of you who have stood with the PDP through thick and thin, that neither the National Leadership nor the Ondo State Leadership has yet initiated any coalition or alignment with any other political Party or groups.

“Let it be clearly stated that the PDP in Ondo State is strong, focused, and unshaken. Our eyes are fixed on the goal — to rescue, rebuild, and reposition Nigeria and Ondo State through the ballot in the coming elections and offer good governance.

“The strength of our party does not lie in mere headlines or temporary alignments; it lies in the loyalty of our members, the consistency of our vision, and the power of our grassroots connections.

“Political seasons often come with distractions. They come with waves of uncertainty, especially for those who are unsure of their convictions. But this is not the time to waver.

“This is the time to be more committed than ever before. This is the time to organise, mobilise, and energise our bases as we prepare for the crucial tasks ahead.

“We are very much aware of the ongoing national conversations on coalitions and third forces. These are not strange in our political landscape. However, we urge all our members to remain vigilant, discerning, and loyal to the collective dreams of the PDP.

“These coalitions, many of which are yet to define a clear ideological or people-centred direction, cannot replace the tested deep-rooted structures and legacy of the PDP.”

Don’t write us off yet — PDP

Meanwhile, the PDP has dismissed claims of its declining relevance, asserting that it is consolidating internally and positioning itself for a strong comeback in the 2027 general elections.

The party’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, in a chat with Vanguard, emphasised that the PDP remains a formidable force in Nigerian politics.

While addressing speculations that the PDP is losing grounds to emerging opposition coalitions such as the ADC, he stated that the party’s recent quietness should not be mistaken for inactivity, but rather seen as a sign of internal harmony and strategic planning.

He highlighted the efforts of the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, who had been travelling across the country to meet stakeholders and stabilise the party, ahead of its 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, scheduled for July 23–25.

Osadolor said: “If you’re suggesting that the PDP is no longer embroiled in public disputes, I’d say that’s a welcome development.

“Previously, every week brought news of defections, internal squabbles, or controversial statements. If the PDP platform has been quiet, it could indicate a degree of internal organisation. After all, in a peaceful home, you rarely hear noise because everyone is living in harmony.

“That’s not to say the PDP is resting on its laurels, though. Internally, the party is likely consolidating and building on the successes of the last NEC meeting.

‘We’re not losing ground to ADC’

“When you attend the NEC meeting and see the turnout, you’ll be able to judge the validity of these rumours. However, I can assure you that even if other parties form alliances, the PDP brand is far from extinction. If anything, it’s poised to rebound and reclaim its position of prominence,” he said.

He further argued that the APC’s performance in the last election, where it secured fewer than nine million votes out of Nigeria’s over 240 million population, demonstrated that the PDP still has a significant role to play.

“These smaller coalitions and mushroom parties would be wise to recognise the reality of the situation.

“Even the APC, with all its resources, secured fewer than nine million votes in the last election. Nigeria’s population is over 230 million, so why should the PDP struggle against a party with nine million supporters when there are nearly 100 million registered voters to engage?

‘’The focus should be on the Nigerian people. Are their lives improving? No. Is there any indication that this government will bring about positive change? No,” he stated.