2027: Don’t trust Wike with power — Momodu cautions Tinubu

Media mogul and former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to stop promoting the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing what he described as Wike’s questionable character and erratic behaviour.

Speaking on Channels Politics Today in response to Wike’s recent appearance on a television programme, where the minister attacked political rivals and former associates, Momodu described Wike’s conduct as “a public display of someone who has lost control,” warning that such a figure should not be elevated to positions of greater national influence.

“My appeal to President Bola Tinubu is that no matter what you are expecting to gain from Wike in 2027, he is not the kind of character you should promote,” Momodu said. “Not the kind of man who should hijack our collective patrimony.”

Momodu, who ran for president under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, traced his fallout with Wike to their mutual presidential ambitions.

He said he had formally written to Wike to inform him of his decision to contest, only to be warned by a former president that the PDP ticket had become prohibitively expensive.

“Wike had raised the stakes to $30,000 per delegate. That’s over N17 billion. Even if I sold my entire family, I couldn’t raise that kind of money,” he stated.

He further alleged that Wike mocked his candidacy publicly. “He went on air and laughed at me, asking what someone like me who lives on Twitter was doing in the race. That’s when I knew this wasn’t just politics, it was personal,” he said.

Despite acknowledging past professional ties, Momodu maintained that his media company provided substantial value to Wike. “We helped polish his image. We trained him in public speaking. But you can take a man out of the bush; you can’t take the bush out of the man,” he said.

Recalling Wike’s earlier political years, Momodu said Wike once respected his former boss, Rotimi Amaechi, but that changed once Wike rose to power. “After becoming chairman of Obiakpor Local Government, that was when his metamorphosis started. In Nigeria, power brings money, and money can become demonic if not managed,” he said.

He likened Wike’s current behaviour to intoxication. “What I saw on display last Friday was a man soaked in esoteric spirits. Alcohol and drugs often have the same effect,” Momodu said.

The remarks add another layer to the growing tension within the PDP and the wider political discourse ahead of the 2027 elections, with Wike remaining a controversial figure both within his party and the broader political landscape.