2027: Don’t give Kwankwaso undue attention – NNPP warns Tinubu

……Describes claim of North marginalization as false, inflammatory

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has frowned at the undue attention that President Tinubu is giving to the personality of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the party.

The party also described the recent claim by Senator Kwankwaso alleging marginalization of the North by President Bola Tinubu-led federal government as false and inflammatory.

The party, in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Olaposi Oginni, on Sunday, said Kwankwaso’s allegations are baseless and aimed at causing unrest in an already fragile national climate.

He described Kwankwaso as a confused politician with mischievous antics to discredit the good work of the President, especially in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Kwankwaso, who was NNPP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, had recently accused the Tinubu-led administration of sidelining the North in terms of road infrastructure.

However, the NNPP dismissed the accusation as a calculated attempt to incite division, urging Northern youths to disregard the claim.

Oginni said Kwankwaso is an expired politician, who is living in the regals of past glory.

“We are saying it unequivocally that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is expired. He has been expelled from New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) over alleged misconducts and the leadership of New Nigeria People’s Party has dragged him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interrogation and prosecution,” he said.

Oginni clarified that “the much celebrated Kano State” million votes” was no longer with Kwankwaso, because a great number of prominent Kano politicians who helped the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to win Kano State in 2023 election are no longer with Kwankwaso.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is hereby telling President Bola Tinubu the truth that Senator Kwankwaso is a spent force, looking for attention by discrediting the good work of President Tinubu, most especially in the Northern Nigeria,” the statement said.

The party therefore warned President Tinubu not to allow Kwankwaso to use the Presidency and the Federal Government as a tool to market himself as the new “Messiah of the North” after Buhari’ exit”.

“It is laughable that Kwankwaso who is desperate to become Nigeria President cannot manage a wonderful political party like New Nigeria People’s Party.

“It is against common sense that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who cannot manage the small success of New Nigeria People’s Party in Kano is desperately aspiring to become the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria by openly conjuring lies against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on marginalization of the North,” Oginni concluded.