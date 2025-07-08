2027 Coalition: Two PDP governorship candidates in Ondo, Jegede, Agboola join ADC

…Others include former lawmakers, ex-party chairman, and spokesperson

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two former governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede and Chief Agboola Ajayi, have officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), aligning with a growing coalition seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s administration in 2027.

Other prominent defectors to the coalition include former Senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo; former House of Representatives member, Prof. Bode Ayorinde; ex-PDP State Chairman, Tola Alabere; and former PDP Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, among others.

Speaking at the inauguration of the state chapter of the coalition, the coordinator, Prof. Bode Ayorinde, declared that the movement is gaining momentum across Ondo’s local government areas.

“All the local governments are with us. Our numbers are increasing, and we will continue to build on the momentum,” Ayorinde said.

He clarified that the coalition is not distributing money but is focused on grassroots mobilization and inclusive politics, stating that membership cards will soon be shared across wards and local government areas.

“The former PDP governorship candidates for the 2020 and 2024 elections — Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi — are with us. Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, Mr. Tola Alabere, and Mr. Kennedy Peretei are also part of this movement,” he added.

Ayorinde emphasized his disinterest in elective office, urging leaders at the ward level to embrace inclusive politics as the state prepares for the next governorship election.

“We started with just 25 members. Today, we are over 300. This shows the failure of the ruling party. Ondo will be the first to take advantage of the ADC platform.”

In his remarks, former PDP Publicity Secretary Kennedy Peretei described the coalition as a necessary response to the current political climate, noting that many political bigwigs have already aligned with the ADC.

“You heard Prof. Ayorinde mention the names. But beyond the big names, the reality is that the state of the nation and Ondo in particular demands a new direction,” Peretei said.

He confirmed that in at least two local government areas, PDP structures have fully merged into the ADC, arguing that the PDP no longer exists in those regions.

“People feared Nigeria was becoming a one-party state. That fear is disappearing fast. The reactions from those in power show just how much pressure the ruling party is under. After today, more ripples will follow.”

Peretei also alleged internal rifts within the APC, stating that the coalition would take advantage of the discontent.

“There’s a lot of bad blood in the APC. We are poised to maximize that opening. Nigerians should be ready for what comes next,” he said.