2027 Coalition: ADC is a marriage of convenience – Senator Abbo

Ishaku Elisha Abbo

By Luminous Jannamike

Senator Elisha Abbo, a key figure in the newly unveiled opposition coalition, has described the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a ‘marriage of convenience,’ stressing that the alliance is driven by national interest ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC was formally unveiled on Wednesday in Abuja as the platform for a united opposition coalition, designed to consolidate various political interests in a bid to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to Vanguard on the sidelines of the unveiling, Senator Abbo highlighted the pragmatic nature of the coalition, stating that it reflects the realities of modern Nigerian politics.

“This is a gathering of politicians, and politics is a game of interests; personal, regional, and national. These diverse interests cannot be divorced from one another, but they will be harnessed,” he said.

Abbo noted that democratic principles would guide the coalition in selecting candidates for all elective positions, including the presidency.

“Ultimately, democratic principles will be applied in selecting and electing candidates for all positions. It’s important to remember that this is just an interim leadership structure. A national convention will follow the congresses, during which the party’s national executives will be elected,” he explained.

Addressing concerns about ideological differences within the coalition, Abbo dismissed them as unfounded, pointing to the APC’s formation in 2013 as precedent.

“This has happened before across Africa. Strange bedfellows have come together, united by national interests. The party in power today, the APC, was also a concoction of different political and personal interests. People from the PDP, ANPP, CPC, and ACN all came together to form the APC. That was also a marriage of convenience, and it brought them to the Villa,” he said.

He maintained that while the new alliance is indeed a marriage of convenience, it is built on a shared commitment to rescuing Nigeria.

“It is a marriage of convenience because, of course, any marriage must be convenient to succeed. Without convenience, a marriage cannot work. So, yes, it’s a marriage of convenience, but one driven by national interest,” Abbo added.

In a message to Nigerians, the senator expressed optimism about the coalition’s prospects, urging citizens to prepare for change.

“Nigerians should get ready for a better country,” he said.

The emergence of the ADC as a unified opposition front signals a possible realignment in Nigeria’s political landscape, as the coalition positions itself as a viable alternative to the APC.

However, questions remain over whether the alliance can maintain internal cohesion given its diverse composition.

