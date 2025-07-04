2027: Atiku-led coalition can’t stop Tinubu—Ex-Lagos lawmaker, Idimogu

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly,Sir Jude Idimogu,says he does not see the coalition being floated by a former PDP Presidential Candidate,Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and others stopping the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Idimogu, Deputy Leader, Ndigbo in Lagos APC, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said the the adoption of African Democratic Congress (ADC) to challenge the President’s re-election in 2027 would not achieve much.

The ex-lawmaker, however, said he had nothing against the adoption of ADC by Atiku and others as “everyone has the freedom to join any political association to find space and relevance,”

Idimogu said: “APC is a very big party and it will be very hard for any party or even coalition to defeat it in 2027. The party has a lot of notable men and women.

“We understand that politics is about interest and that there is no permanent friend or permanent enemy, but let them gather, by the grace of God, they cannot unseat Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That is the truth.

“To say you want to remove Tinubu is a difficult thing,When you look at his journey to where he is today ,you will know that unseating him is something that will be very difficult.

“If he could not be stopped when he was aspiring to lead, is it now that he is in power that they want to stop his re-election?

“Those who know the enormous power the President has should know that it would be a waste of time. Tinubu is a strategist, who knows the success path in politics.

“So, I do not see anything stopping the President,I believe Tinubu will finish this term and serve his second term by God Grace.”

Urging the Southern politicians to unite behind Tinubu, Idimogu recalled that Northern politicians stood behind former President Muhammadu Buhari in his first term and supported him to complete his second tenure.

According to him, many politicians do not have the interest of the country at heart and seek power only for personal gains.

Idimogu said he was not convinced the idea of ADC was conceived in the interest of the nation and predicted the coalition would run into crises before 2027.

He said , at the best, the coalition would only produce some lawmakers, but not the president.

“No shaking for Tinubu in 2027. Tinubu will return as President, I pray for him and wish him well. God will do it for him,” Idimogu said.

NAN reports that the Abubakar-led National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement with some aggrieved APC leaders on Tuesday adopted the ADC as a platform to unseat Tinubu in 2027.