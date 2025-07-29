2027: APC’ll work with stakeholders to deliver for Tinubu, says Yilwatda

Yilwatda

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has expressed strong confidence in the party’s ability to secure victory in the 2027 general elections, promising to work with all stakeholders, including governors and lawmakers to achieve the feat.

Yilwatda made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja while addressing hundreds of supporters from the APC League of Professionals, who were on a solidarity visit to his office.

He cited the progress already achieved under President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” as the foundation for his optimistic outlook.

“Our manifesto targets people like you. The Renewed Hope Agenda targets people like you and I look forward to working with you to ensure that in 2027, we deliver the President, we deliver the Governors, we deliver the Senators, House of Assemblies and House of Representatives members”, he stated.

In a related development, the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Naanlong Daniel Gapyil, has advised opposition political parties, against campaigning in Plateau State for the 2027 presidential election, saying it would be a fruitless adventure.

Gapyil asserted that the state’s voters have already solidified their support behind President Tinubu.

Gapyil made the remarks in Abuja on Tuesday when he led members of the Plateau State House of Assembly on a solidarity visit to Prof. Yilwatda.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, the Speaker emphasized that President Tinubu’s quality leadership would leave no room for any opposition politician to secure victory, particularly in Plateau State.

He also noted APC’s clear dominance in the state, especially its strong presence in the State Assembly, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“Concerning Mr President on the Plateau, we don’t even know whether there is any other party, because even the party that you would not even expect to campaign for Mr President are already campaigning for him,” Gapyil stated.

“So, my advice to the opposition parties is that they should not waste their time coming to Plateau State for campaign in 2027 because the state is for the APC.”