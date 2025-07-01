2027: APC battle ready to recapture Oyo from PDP

Former Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan (left) and former Communication Minister, Bayo Shitu, during the meeting.

By Adeola Badru

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared its commitment to reclaim Oyo State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by 2027.

The ambitious initiative, dubbed “Operation Recapture Oyo State,” was announced during a meeting of APC leaders from the ten local governments in Oke Ogun, held in Igboho and led by the party’s Oyo State leader and former deputy governor, Chief Iyiola Oladokun.

Party officials expressed deep concern over the perceived decline of the state’s status as a pacesetter under PDP governance.

They condemned the “total neglect of the hinterlands in the state, especially the ten local governments in Oke Ogun,” where major roads are littered with refuse dumps, faeces, unrepaired roads, blocked drainage systems, and a recurrence of kidnappings.

To combat this, APC leaders directed their members to “intensify grassroots mobilisation” and ensure that every eligible citizen obtains their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to facilitate the removal of PDP from power.

“We have learnt our lessons and mistakes on why we lost a progressive state to the PDP, and we are now ready to install a people-oriented, progressive government in Oyo State in 2027,” the party stated.

The meeting also appealed for a power shift in favour of Oke Ogun, especially regarding the selection of governorship and senatorial candidates for the upcoming general elections.

Additionally, the Oyo State APC Peace Advocate Group, which includes former Speaker of the State House of Assembly Dr. Akin Onigbinde and other former legislators, attended the meeting to emphasise the importance of peaceful political campaigns.

They urged aspirants and their supporters to be “peaceful in their political campaigns and mobilisation.”

The gathering was well-attended, featuring former deputy governors, Chief Adeyemo Alake and Rauf Olaniyan, as well as former Communication Minister Barrister, Bayo Shitu, current and former federal and state legislators, and party officials.

The meeting concluded with a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, reiterating support for his re-election in 2027.