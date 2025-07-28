2027 alleged financing: ADC denies link with Gov Alia

Gov Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The African Democratic Congress, ADC, Benue State chapter, has dismissed insinuations that it is being sponsored by Governor Hyacinth Alia to provide him with an alternative platform for the 2027 elections.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued at the weekend in Makurdi by the Publicity Secretary of the Benue State ADC Steering Committee, Stevie Ayua.

According to him: “All of these activities of the ADC so far, from the state unveiling event, awareness creation, mobilisation, membership registration, and Local Government Chapter inaugurations, are being funded with voluntary contributions by dedicated stakeholders and party faithful.“We are proud to declare that our party’s funding and operations are independent of any external influence, particularly from Governor Alia and the Benue State government.

“We do not and will not accept any contributions from the Benue State Governor or anyone who is not our member for the organisation and administration of our party. This independence allows us to maintain our integrity and commitment to the people of Benue State without any compromise.

“The ADC Benue State Chapter therefore, categorically disassociates itself from any perceived link or affiliation with the incumbent Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his government.

“This clarification has become necessary to dispel unfounded rumours circulating in certain circles that the ADC is an alternative platform for Governor Alia should he fail to secure the nomination of his party, the APC, for a second tenure.

“We want to state unequivocally that while the ADC, as the party to beat in 2027, is open and willing to welcome all Nigerians, including Governor Alia, the ADC is not a refuge for politicians who do not believe in its ideology but merely seek to use its platform for electoral convenience.

“Our party is built on principles and policies aimed at rescuing Nigeria, and Benue State in particular, from the failed experiment of the current administration and others like it. We will not serve as a receptacle for politicians looking to exploit our platform for personal or political gain without sharing our vision for Nigeria and the state.“To those peddling these false narratives in an attempt to undermine the ADC, we advise them to focus on addressing the problems within their own parties.”

rather than trying to undermine a political party that is committed to bringing about real change in Nigeria and Benue State in particular.

“The ADC is on a rescue mission to reclaim Benue State and Nigeria from failed governance and usher in a new era of development and accountability to the people of Benue State in 2027. We will not be swayed by baseless rumours or attempts to confuse the public.