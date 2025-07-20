2027: Adeleke, Mbah, Mutfwang, Dauda Lawal, Kefas Agbu, Fubara face tough decision

•Six Governors, Six Crossroads

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

ADEMOLA Adeleke’s lively dance moves still echo across Osun, but in the corridors of power, a different rhythm beats, one of doubt, ambition, and survival.

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) struggles with internal divisions, defections, and the growing influence of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, six first-term governors: Adeleke (Osun), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), and Kefas Agbu (Taraba) are facing a tough decision.

Should they stay loyal to a party that seems to be falling apart, join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), or explore a fresh start with a rising party like the African Democratic Congress (ADC)? Whatever path they choose, it could reshape the future of Nigeria’s opposition and shift the balance of power ahead of the 2027 elections. In a country where loyalty is often tested and betrayal can be a political tool, the stage is set for a drama that will both surprise and intrigue.

The PDP’s Fragile Stage

The PDP was once Nigeria’s unbeatable political giant. Today, it looks like a house falling apart, weakened by internal fights and a wave of defections. Many of its members have left, and ongoing power struggles are tearing it apart.

At the centre of this crisis is Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister. His influence hangs over the party like a dark cloud, attracting some members to his side, while pushing others away.

For the PDP’s six first-term governors, this isn’t just background noise, it’s a test of their loyalty, wisdom, and survival instincts. Ademola Adeleke, Peter Mbah, Caleb Mutfwang, Dauda Lawal, Siminalayi Fubara, and Kefas Agbu represent both the PDP’s future and its current problems.

Each of them governs a state with its own unique challenges; Osun with its lively South-West politics, Enugu’s strong support in the South-East, Plateau’s delicate North-Central balance, Zamfara’s troubled North-West, Rivers’ fierce south-south rivalries, and Taraba’s search for peace in the North-East. These governors now face a big decision: Remain in a party that seems to be falling apart, switch to the ruling APC which has power but also many competitors, or take a chance on a smaller but growing party like the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which offers freedom but little structure or strength.

Their choices go beyond personal gain; they could decide whether the PDP stays alive as a national party, disappears, or helps to build a fresh political movement. This is a story as old as politics itself: loyalty against self-interest, strong party figures versus independent thinking, and the pressure of regional politics. Each governor is part of this unfolding drama. Why would one stay when things are falling apart? What makes another leave? And how much influence will Wike have over their final choices?

Ademola Adeleke (Osun): Dancing Between Loyalty and Ambition

In Osun, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s lively public image hides a growing sense of political tension.

Rumours of his possible defection to the APC have been making the rounds, stirred further by strong voices from within the ruling party.

Last week, Senator Iyiola Omisore, a former deputy governor of Osun, added fuel to the fire.

He said, “For the past three years, he [Adeleke] has been governing that state, with no single person decamping from APC to PDP. Meanwhile, one over seventh of PDP members have moved to APC.”

Omisore’s comments paint Adeleke as a ‘political orphan’ eager to join the APC, a harsh claim that reflects the mounting pressure on the governor.

But Adeleke has strongly denied the rumours, restating his loyalty to the PDP, which helped him win a hard-fought battle against former governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Still, the APC in Osun is already packed with hopefuls like Oyetola, who hasn’t hidden his desire for a return to power. Defecting could mean stepping into another political fight, without any promise of success.

Adeleke’s dilemma is a familiar one in Nigerian politics: Stay loyal or make a strategic move?

Remaining with the PDP ties him to a party that might not recover before 2027.

That could cost him re-election in a state where people care more about real results: better roads, schools, and jobs, than party loyalty.

But switching sides could upset his supporters, who see him as the face of the PDP and a symbol of the people’s win against APC dominance.

Some of his aides are said to be considering a third route: Moving to the ADC.

But the party is still very new in Osun and lacks strong support, making it a risky choice in a sharply divided state.

Osun’s history of swinging between parties makes the stakes even higher. Voters are watching closely, judging both Adeleke’s performance and the APC’s promises.

As Omisore’s accusations echo across the state, the key question remains: Will Adeleke stay loyal to the PDP, or will his ambition take him somewhere new?

Peter Mbah (Enugu): The Cautious Strategist

In Enugu, Governor Peter Mbah is walking a quieter, but equally risky, political path. The ongoing troubles in the PDP, made worse by court rulings like the removal of PDP lawmakers in Plateau State, cast a shadow.

Enugu has a long history of loyalty to the PDP. For many people in the South-East, the party is more than just a platform, it is part of the region’s political identity.

But Mbah, a businessman-turned-politician, is not driven by ideology. His practical approach suggests he’s watching the PDP’s decline carefully, weighing the risks of staying with the party against the benefits of moving on.

Joining the APC could bring support from the Federal Government, helpful for funding infrastructure projects like roads, power supply, and efforts to stop local conflicts. It’s a tempting option, especially in a state that relies heavily on federal resources. However, many voters in Enugu are strongly attached to the PDP and see it as a shield against control from Abuja. A switch to the APC could backfire, upsetting a population that values regional pride more than political deals. The ADC might offer a clean break and a fresh path, but it has little structure or presence in the South-East. That makes it a risky move for any politician hoping to win re-election.

So far, Mbah has remained quiet, unlike other governors who are openly switching sides. His silence has sparked speculation: Will he stay loyal to the PDP, or will his practical mindset lead him to take a bold step? The political calm in Enugu, a longtime PDP stronghold, now depends on what Mbah decides to do next.

Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau): The Lone Warrior

Caleb Mutfwang stands as the only opposition governor in the North-Central region, a lone figure in a zone largely controlled by the APC. In Plateau, the political landscape is tough, with an APC-dominated state assembly determined to block many of his efforts, especially on issues like security and the economy.

Making things even more complicated is the presence of Jonah Jang, a key PDP figure whose strong influence in Plateau politics is both helpful and limiting. Mutfwang’s close ties to Jang and the PDP form the foundation of his leadership, but they also expose him to risks in a state where the APC holds sway through the legislature and federal backing.

Crossing over to the APC could give Mutfwang more room to govern and access to resources, but it might also turn Jang’s supporters against him. Many of them see the PDP as a defence against growing APC influence in a state marked by ethnic and religious divisions. Staying with the PDP means Mutfwang must keep fighting in an unfriendly political space, where even basic policies face strong resistance.

The ADC, meanwhile, has almost no presence in Plateau and offers little in terms of structure or support.

Mutfwang’s situation raises important questions. Will his loyalty to a mentor and a struggling party be enough to hold him back from switching sides? Or will political pressure in a constantly shifting environment push him to make a different choice?

Dauda Lawal (Zamfara): The Steadfast Believer

In Zamfara, Governor Dauda Lawal presents himself as a firm and determined leader. He speaks with confidence about his loyalty to the PDP, saying it was the party that helped him win in a state long troubled by bandit attacks and political instability. But his strong stand feels like a bold gamble. In the North-West, the APC holds most of the power, supported by federal resources and tight control over security.

As the PDP struggles across the country, Lawal risks becoming isolated, a lone voice in a region where real power comes from Abuja. His biggest test is staying loyal while the PDP weakens.

Switching to the APC could connect him to the centre of power, giving him the tools to fight Zamfara’s problems, like insecurity and poverty.

Yet doing so could feel like a betrayal to voters who supported him as a break from the APC’s troubled past in the state. The ADC may look like a new option to some northerners fed up with the major parties, but it doesn’t have the strength or support in Zamfara to be a real contender, at least not yet. Lawal’s position leaves people wondering: Can he keep believing in the PDP’s comeback, or will he be forced to follow the political wind as it changes direction?

Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers): The Protégé in the Crossfire

In Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara is facing a unique political storm. He became governor with the strong backing of Nyesom Wike, his powerful predecessor.

But their relationship has since broken down, as Wike continues to control much of the PDP in Rivers while openly engaging with the APC.

Fubara is trying to prove that he can lead on his own terms, but Wike’s influence still hangs over every major decision, from how the budget is spent to how security is managed.

Joining the APC could bring Fubara closer to Wike’s reported allies in Abuja and give him access to federal support. But it could also anger voters in Rivers, many of whom are uncomfortable with Wike’s continued control.

Remaining with the PDP means staying in a party that Wike has deeply divided. The ADC might offer a clean break, but it simply doesn’t have the network or strength to win in a politically charged state like Rivers.

Fubara now faces a difficult test: How to balance loyalty with independence.

Can he truly step out of Wike’s shadow and stand on his own, or will he be forced to pick a side in a political battle that could shape the future of the entire South-South region?

Kefas Agbu (Taraba): The Quiet Reformer

In Taraba, Governor Kefas Agbu is focused on bringing stability, a rare achievement in a north-eastern state troubled by communal violence and years of economic neglect.

A retired military officer, Agbu leads with discipline and a sense of order. But the PDP’s growing national crisis now threatens to slow down his plans for reform.

Taraba’s politics are shaped by a careful mix of ethnic and religious interests. Agbu’s loyalty to the PDP helps him maintain support in some areas, but it also puts him at odds with the APC, which holds influence in the region through control at the federal level. Crossing over to the APC could give Agbu access to more resources to address urgent needs like security, farming, and better roads. But it could also upset voters who see the PDP as a necessary balance to growing northern political dominance.

The ADC, though gaining attention in other parts of the country, has little chance in Taraba, where the political system favours older, more established parties.

Agbu now faces a tough choice: Can he keep pushing for reforms while the PDP struggles? Or will the pressures of governance and ambition drive him to seek another path?

Wike’s Shadow and the Moment of Truth

As 2027 draws nearer, the PDP’s internal crisis is reaching a breaking point—and Nyesom Wike is right at the centre of it. His influence acts like a magnet: Pulling some governors into his camp with promises of power and protection, while pushing others away with his divisive tactics, closeness to the APC, and firm grip on party structures.

Last week, veteran journalist and former presidential candidate, Dele Momodu, who recently joined the ADC, summed it up well: “Our party has been unarguably hijacked by antidemocratic forces, from within and outside, in broad daylight.”

His words strike a chord with many disillusioned members and show why the ADC is gaining ground, as a possible safe haven for those looking to escape the PDP’s troubles.

All eyes now turn to the PDP national convention set for August. It could turn into a stormy showdown, with Wike’s loyalists facing off against reform-minded members.

Meanwhile, rumours continue to swirl, of governors planning to defect, of quiet deals with the APC, and of a new opposition front slowly building under the ADC banner. This is a moment of truth.

Each governor must decide: Stay and fight for a weakened party, join the crowded APC, or take a gamble on the fresh but untested ADC.

In Osun, Omisore’s claim that Adeleke is ‘begging’ to join the APC still stings. In Enugu, Plateau, Zamfara, Rivers, and Taraba, Momodu’s warning about ‘antidemocratic forces’’ echoes loudly.

So many questions now hang in the air: Will Adeleke’s next move be towards Wike’s camp or the ADC?

Will Mbah’s careful silence give way to action? Can Mutfwang resist Jang’s pull and make his own way? Will Lawal stay loyal, or answer the ADC’s growing call? Does Fubara have the courage to step out of Wike’s shadow?

And can Agbu keep his reforms alive as the PDP falls apart? The country watches with growing tension, as the future of Nigeria’s opposition, and perhaps the 2027 elections, hangs in the balance.

The Ripple Effects

The decisions of six first-term governors are sending shockwaves through Nigeria’s political landscape. Their paths, whether to stay in the crisis-hit PDP, defect to the ruling APC, or explore alternatives like ADC, carry major consequences, not just for their states but also for the nation. If they stay, they could become the pillars the PDP desperately needs.

In Osun, Ademola Adeleke might use his charisma to rebuild the party’s base and energise the South-West. In Enugu, Peter Mbah could reinforce the PDP’s grip on the South-East, showing that loyalty can outlast chaos. In Plateau, Caleb Mutfwang, backed by PDP heavyweight Jonah Jang, could keep the North-Central zone alive for the opposition.

In Zamfara, Dauda Lawal’s resilience might spark a revival of PDP fortunes in the North-West. In Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara could wrest control from Nyesom Wike’s hold and reassert PDP leadership in the South-South.

In Taraba, Kefas Agbu’s reformist agenda could offer the North-East a working model of opposition governance.

But if they defect, the PDP’s slide may become a freefall. Adeleke’s exit could hand the South-West firmly to the APC. Mbah’s departure would crack the PDP’s core in the South-East.

Mutfwang defecting might hand Plateau, and the entire North-Central, to the ruling party. Lawal crossing over could mark the collapse of PDP presence in the North-West.

Fubara aligning with the APC might solidify Wike’s influence and flip Rivers for good. Agbu leaving would weaken the PDP’s already fragile hold in the North-East, possibly clearing the way for either APC dominance or a rising force like the ADC, especially after Dele Momodu’s defection.

The Regional Fallout

The regional impact could be intense. Osun’s already divided electorate may become more unstable if Adeleke joins the APC, with Omisore’s accusations feeding public distrust.

In Enugu, a defection by Mbah could fracture long-standing PDP loyalty. In Plateau, the ethno-religious balance that Mutfwang helps maintain could collapse. In Zamfara, voters already disillusioned by conflict and poverty might give up hope. In Rivers, Fubara siding with the APC could spark unrest, isolating anti-Wike supporters. And in Taraba, Agbu’s exit could unravel the fragile calm his administration is working to build.

Each decision will redraw the political map and raise the stakes for 2027.

A Party in the Balance

As the PDP prepares for its national convention in August, the party stands on the edge of either rebirth or ruin. Nyesom Wike remains a powerful force, divisive but magnetic.

His moves shape outcomes, drawing some governors in while pushing others out. At the same time, Dele Momodu’s move to the ADC offers a glimpse of a new political movement, one that promises a fresh start for those disillusioned with the old guard.

These six governors reflect the PDP’s identity crisis. Adeleke’s flair, Mbah’s caution, Mutfwang’s resilience, Lawal’s firmness, Fubara’s defiance, and Agbu’s reforms are all fragments of the party’s soul. Their choices will determine whether the PDP can remain a national force or become just another regional party.

The message from Omisore, calling Adeleke a ‘political orphan,’ and Momodu’s warning about ‘antidemocratic forces’ set the tone for what lies ahead. Stay and rebuild. Defect and realign. Or pivot to something entirely new.

For now, the question lingers, one as captivating as Adeleke’s famous dance: will these governors stand their ground with the PDP, or will they reshape Nigeria’s political future by taking a different path?

Their choices will ripple far beyond their states. In the end, they may very well decide the direction of Nigeria’s democracy in 2027, and beyond.