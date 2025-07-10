2027: ADC will dislodge Tinubu – Aregbesola

…Party leaders call for unity to rescue Nigeria

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be unseated in the 2027 general elections if opposition forces unite under a common platform.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting with party members in Akure, Ondo State capital, Aregbesola said the ADC is building a broad coalition of progressive-minded Nigerians to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Let us put personal interests aside and unite. We have multiple elections ahead—presidential, National Assembly, and state elections—and with unity, we cannot be defeated,” Aregbesola said.

He emphasized that the ADC has received significant support from leading opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who he said are backing the ADC-led coalition movement to reposition Nigeria.

Aregbesola also cautioned members to expect coordinated propaganda from the APC, aimed at destabilizing the movement. He urged party loyalists to remain focused on the task ahead and not be distracted by false narratives or internal divisions.

Also speaking at the event, Hon. Gbenga Edema, former governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ondo State, accused the ruling APC of manufacturing propaganda to cast doubt on the legitimacy and unity of the ADC-led coalition.

“The court cases being hyped are mere distractions. They have no bearing on our political activities,” Edema said, while commending Aregbesola for providing clarity on internal and national issues during the meeting.

Former APC chieftain and ex-Special Assistant to Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Hon. Akin Akinbobola, decried the current state of the nation, calling on all progressive forces to join the coalition to “rescue Nigeria from sinking.”

“Nigeria is in distress — insecurity, hunger, and collapsed infrastructure are everyday realities. The ADC is offering a vehicle to restore hope through unity and reform,” Akinbobola said.

He also revealed that the coalition is attracting growing support, with over ten political parties already participating in recent strategic meetings.

“We are building a large political force. It will be like a tsunami sweeping across the country. The challenge is managing the size, but there’s room for everyone,” he noted.

The event in Akure marked a renewed push by opposition elements under the ADC umbrella to rally public support ahead of the 2027 elections, as dissatisfaction grows over economic hardship and governance issues across the country.