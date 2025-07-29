2027: ADC rejected billions to back opposition coalition – Nwosu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has disclosed that it rejected huge financial offers aimed at getting it to abandon its role in Nigeria’s opposition coalition, reaffirming its commitment to defending the nation’s democracy.

This was revealed by Chief Ralph Nwosu, the party’s founder and pioneer National Chairman, during the ADC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Addressing party leaders, including members of the National Working Committee (NWC), NEC, and the Board of Trustees (BoT), Nwosu stressed that the ADC would not be swayed by money or other inducements.

“Some politicians believe it’s all about money, and they will tell you, if you can’t get them with this amount of money, what you need is more money. But we in the ADC, especially the NWC members, said no. We rejected every offer, both in Nigeria and abroad, because we believe in the principles of democracy,” Nwosu said.

He described the party’s role in reviving democratic values through a broad opposition coalition on July 2 as a turning point for the country.

“What we did on the second of July was one of the toughest processes, but we all did it together. We resurrected democracy again, and now it’s on the move. Nobody can stop it,” he said.

Nwosu also urged critical national institutions, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judiciary, and the National Assembly, to remain firm in defending democracy.

“Each time democracy suffers, INEC goes down, the National Assembly goes down, and the value of Nigeria diminishes. Today, I call on the judiciary, INEC, and every institution in this country to stand up and be counted so that the democracy we’ve put back on track can move forward smoothly,” he warned.

Reflecting on the party’s growth, he said the ADC had evolved from a marginal political group into a formidable platform with over 100 elected officials, including 28 senators and 46 members of the House of Representatives, even before the 2027 elections.

“We’ve gone from a party that struggled to win up to five House of Representatives seats to having over 100 elected officials. This growth is a testament to the clear steps we’ve taken and the competence we represent.

“Nigerians have shown that they love the party we’ve created. Each state has requested a minimum of two million membership cards. There’s no reward system better than this.

“If our people don’t start to enjoy the great benefits of democracy, almost all of us will be criminalized. It will take a little re-engineering of our hearts, minds, and souls to get it going.

“No matter the kind of money you spend, you cannot fight all Nigerians. We’ve taken the step so that Nigerian democracy will be on the right track again. Our children and grandchildren will sleep well knowing we stood for what is right,” Nwosu declared.