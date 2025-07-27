2027: ADC denies link with Benue Governor Alia

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

..insists Benue APC Governor not financier of party in state

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, Benue State chapter has debunked rumours that it is being sponsored by Governor Hyacinth Alia to provide him an alternative platform in the coming 2027 elections.

The party blamed its enemies for peddling the rumours in order to demarket the party and confuse the public ahead of the elections.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by the Publicity Secretary of the Benue State ADC Steering Committee, Stevie Ayua.

Ayua in the statement noted that after the unveiling of ADC in the state on July 10, 2025 the party immediately swung into action to register enthusiastic members from across the nooks and crannies of the state who were eager to join the new platform.

He pointed out that the activities were being funded with voluntary contribuions by dedicated stakeholders and party faithful and not from any external influence or Governor Alia as being rumoured by enemies of the party.

According to him, “all of these activities of the ADC so far, from the state unveling event, awareness creation, mobilization, membership registration and Local Government Chapter inaugurations are being funded with voluntarty contribuions by dedicated stakeholders and party faithful.

“We are proud to declare that our party’s funding and operations are independent of any external influence particulary from Governor Alia and the Benue state government.

“We do not and will not accept any contributions from the Benue state Governor or any other person at that who is not our member for the organization and administration of our party. This independence allows us to maintain our integrity and commitment to the people of Benue state without any compromise.

“The ADC Benue State Chapter therefore wishes to categorically disassociate itself from any perceived link or affiliation with the incumbent Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and his government.

“This clarification has become necessary to dispell unfounded rumors circulating in certain circles that the ADC is an alternative platform for Governor Alia should he fail to secure the nomination of his party, the APC for a second tenure.

“We want to state unequivocally that while the ADC as the party to beat in 2027 is open and willing to welcome all Nigerians, including Governor Alia, the ADC is not a refuge for politicians who do not believe in its ideology but merely seek to use its platform for electoral convenience.

“Our party is built on principles and policies aimed at rescuing Nigeria and Benue State in particular from the failed experiment of the current administration and others like it. We will not serve as a receptacle for politicians looking to exploit our platform for personal or political gain without sharing our vision for Nigeria and the state.

To those peddling these false narratives in an attempt to undermine the ADC, we advise them to focus on addressing the problems within their own parties rather than trying to undermine a political party that is committed to bringing about real change in Nigeria and Benue State in particular.”

The Publicity Secretary emphasized that “the ADC is on a rescue mission to reclaim Benue State and Nigeria from failed governance and usher in a new era of development and accountability to the people of Benue State in 2027. We will not be swayed by baseless rumors or attempts to confuse the public.

“While the ADC which we represent in Benue State remains a platform for all, we reject any suggestions of any link or fraternal association with the APC government of Benue State as being rumoured by failed politicians and mischief makers hoping to demarket our party with such baseless and unfunded rumours.”