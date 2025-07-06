2027: ADC coalition full of ambitions  —  Datti Baba-Ahmed

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

By Bayo Wahab

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, has again shared his observations about the newly formed opposition coalition, which was floated on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Baba-Ahmed believes the coalition, consisting of political bigwigs including former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, former Senate President David Mark, and numerous other former governors, is full of people with presidential ambitions.

Speaking during an interview with Trust TV, the 55-year-old politician said the ADC does not have a politician in the mold of Bola Tinubu, who suppressed his ambition to platform the likes of Atiku in 2007 or former President Muhammadu Buhari, who joined the APC-backed coalition with 12 million followers to defeat former President Goodluck in 2015.

“The coalition is full of options, the coalition is full of resources, but the downside is that the coalition is also too full of ambitions. Ambitions have to be reduced, they have to be managed carefully,” the former lawmaker maintained.

Baba-Ahmed clarified that his submissions are not a criticism of the coalition, but insisted that he has not seen a clear strategy from the coalition leaders that could defeat Tinubu.

“If you do business as usual against a seating government like Tinubu, you won’t win. You need to do what we call think outside the box. To achieve an impossible feat you truly need an impossible strategy, ” he said.

The Kaduna politicians also discouraged the ADC from presenting Atiku, stressing that Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress understand how to defeat the former Vice President.

“If you bring out Atiku, they know how to work against Atiku, and he is welcome to win, if he wins we will support him. You need that candidate they can’t understand, they don’t know where to catch,” Baba-Ahmed stated.

He argued that the ADC should not have a default leader, as the APC did when Buhari emerged as the party’s presidential candidate in 2015.

Vanguard News